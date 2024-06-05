Who is Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds & everything we know

Gemma is a character in Monster Hunter Wilds that has caught the attention of a lot of fans, so here’s everything you need to know about the talented blacksmith.

Monster Hunter Wilds features a colorful cast of characters that players will meet in their journey across the Forbidden Lands. However, one character that has caught the eye of the Monster Hunter community is Gemma, Wilds’ new, yet familiar blacksmith.

So, if you’ve watched the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer and have been left with more questions than answers, then our handy hub has all the information you need to know about Gemma and her role within the game.

Who is Gemma in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Gemma is a blacksmith who works closely with the Research Commission. The official Monster Hunter Wilds website notes that Gemma will take care of the player’s weapon and armor crafting needs, so she’ll play an important part in the game’s weapon and armor curation.

However, many Monster Hunter players believe Gemma has a connection to Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate’s Little Miss Forge, the game’s pint-sized blacksmith. The resemblance between the two is uncanny, as several design characteristics link the two together.

Both characters have the same blonde hair, blue eyes, protective goggles, and a distinctive blue tie. Little Miss Forge and Gemma also have a heatproof glove on their left hand and baggy-looking work pants.

Capcom There are striking similarities between Little Miss Forge and Gemma.

However, the most important connection between the two is that Gemma is wearing the Caravaneer’s red jacket, which has the Monster Hunter 4 logo emblazoned on the back.

If these design similarities weren’t enough, the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer also appeared to have several other connections to MH4U. A character who resembles Ace Lancer also appears towards the end of the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, further supporting the Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate connection.

Having MH4U characters return in Wilds would certainly be befitting, especially when the game’s central caravan group is known to travel across the lands. Of course, Gemma being an aged-up Litte Miss Forge is just a theory, but for now, that’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Wilds’ new blacksmith.

