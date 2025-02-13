Monster Hunter Wilds DLC roadmap: All upcoming expansions

If you’ve got your sights set on Monster Hunter Wilds, and you’re already wondering what comes next, Capcom’s got you.

Monster Hunter Wilds has laid out their post-launch plans, and it’s a mix of free updates, new monsters, and – of course – cosmetic DLC, because fashion is endgame.

In this guide, we’ll break down the DLC roadmap for MHW so you know what Capcom has got in store for the future of the game.

Capcom

New monster : Mizune

: Mizune New content : Unique rewards, minor changes and adjustments

: Unique rewards, minor changes and adjustments New cosmetics

The slippery, bubbly, and majestic Mizutsune from 2015′ Monster Hunter Generations is back. This elegant leviathan is known for its fluid movements and its ability to inflict Bubbleblight.

New event quests will be added, offering unique rewards. Capcom also promises some “minor changes and adjustments,” though they’re keeping details vague. Expect the usual buffs, nerfs, and maybe a few quality-of-life improvements.

You saw this coming. If you want extra layered armor, fresh hairstyles, and other fancy cosmetics, prepare to open your wallet. At least you won’t have to fight RNG for these.

New mystery monster

More Event quests

More cosmetics

Capcom is being all mysterious about this one, but we do know it’s a returning beast from previous titles. It’s unclear whether it’ll be a fan favorite, a deep cut from the archives, or something that makes you regret your weapon choice.

There will also be more event quests, more rewards, more minor changes. You know the drill. And if you didn’t get enough fashion last update, here’s another round of cosmetics to keep you looking sharp while dodging death.

Capcom has a history of steady post-launch support, so expect regular updates, new monsters, and even more event quests as the year rolls on. If past games are anything to go by, you can probably look forward to crossover events, tougher hunts, and more opportunities to deck out your hunter in increasingly ridiculous gear.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Buckle up, hunters – it’s going to be a wild ride. Capcom has already lifted the veil on MHW’s system requirements.

