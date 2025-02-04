Monster Hunter Wilds devs confirm return of series’ most brutal Elder Dragon hunt

Monster Hunter Wilds players will have their work cut out for them after Capcom announced the return of a fan-favorite Elder Dragon.

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting tantalizingly close to its February 28 release date, with a second Open Beta Test keeping fans satiated until then. Hype for the game is reaching a fever pitch as players prepare to spend hundreds of hours in it and streamer Asmongold has predicted it will be the most-popular Monster Hunter game yet.

This new mainline entry in the series features shakeups to the franchise’s iconic weapons, new combat mechanics, and more. Of course, the most exciting part of any new Monster Hunter release is the suite of new and returning Monsters to hunt down and turn into hats.

During the February 2025 Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, Capcom revealed yet another returning favorite that is known for its brutal hunts. Confirming leaks that surfaced late last year, Gore Magala is officially back in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Capcom Gore Magala can be found in the newly revealed Iceshard Cliffs region of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Get ready to grind Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds

For newer Monster Hunter fans, Gore Magala was a larval-stage Elder Dragon introduced in the fourth generation of the series. Its return in Monster Hunter Wilds adds to a series of links this new game appears to have to Monster Hunter 4 and its companion titles like Generations.

Gore Magala spreads the mysterious Frenzy Virus which can be a nightmare on a hunt thanks to its debuff that prevents players from healing. The Frenzy Virus also impacts other Monsters in a locale making them hyper-aggressive and much stronger in terms of damage output.

There are some interesting potential story implications for Monster Hunter Wilds following the confirmation of Gore Magala in the game. The mysterious child Nata is frequently seen wondering why the flagship Monster Arkveld would attack his village. Perhaps it was incensed by Gore Magala.

The presence of Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds could also hint at other potential appearances in the game or its post-launch content. Gore Magala is the larval form of Shagaru Magala and if you thought the Gore hunt was tough, Shagaru is in a league of its own.

