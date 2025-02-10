Monster Hunter Wilds beta extended following major PSN outage

Capcom has revealed plans to extend the Monster Hunter Wilds beta after PS5 players couldn’t access the game due to PSN outages.

On February 7, 2025, PSN servers suddenly went offline and were down for 20 hours, leaving Monster Hunter Wilds fans in the dark. PlayStation players who were looking forward to enjoying a weekend of hunting Arkveld and Chatacabra were quickly left disappointed.

While Sony has revealed its compensation plans for all those impacted, many Hunters have yet to delve into Monster Hunter Wilds. This is a shame for any players who are on the fence about pre-ordering the game or just want to claim some free rewards ahead of launch.

Monster Hunter Wilds beta extension

On February 10, 2025, Capcom revealed that it has plans to extend the beta period. In response to the outage, the official Monster Hunter X account issued the following statement:

“Hunters, we’re pleased to confirm that due to the PlayStation Network outage that occurred during the first week of OBT2, we’re extending the second week of OBT2 by +24 hours on all platforms!”

Capcom Arkveld is the most devastating monster from the beta.

The new beta period will now run from February 13, 7pm PT / February 14, 3am GMT and February 17, 6:59 pm PT / Feb. 18, 2:59 am GMT.

It’s also important to note, that the Wilds OBT 2 came with exclusive free rewards like Shock Traps, Armor Spheres, and more. There’s even a cute Palico pendant that you can equip on all your weapons, so as you can imagine, players don’t want to miss out on these free rewards.

So, even if you missed the beta weekend due to the PSN outages, be sure to check out how you access the beta during these dates. Before you ready yourself for the future beta tests, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds monster roster and all the weapons that will be available at launch.