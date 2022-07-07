Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Palico guide: Best support skills, items & builds

Terry Oh . 8 hours ago

Finetuning your Palico in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak can become overwhelming with all the options for customization. We’ve simplified it here with the best Palico guide in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, including the best support moves.

In the base Monster Hunter Rise game, players relied on RNG based system to acquire the best Palico. This forced players to commit with a specific Palico — placing emphasis on their innate support moves rather than how adorable their design is.

Because style hunter is forever while meta is temporary, that RNG system was a bit of a bummer.

But in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, you can now customize the Palicoes to a frightening degree without having to rely on the gacha system. This is largely in part to the Swap Support Moves Function, which allows players to change out the Level 5, 10, and 15 support moves.

Now with a cuteness overload and the skills to boot, here’s how you can customize the best Palico possible in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, including what to look out for in terms of support moves.

Capcom Go to Nagi the Buddy Agent for all your buddy (and Palico) needs.

How to unlock Swap Support Move function in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Each of the level increment support moves has a separate quest unlock feature, but they’re all handled by Nagi the Buddy Agent. For all things related to buddy handling, you’ll want to talk to this cute kitty.

By going through MR quests, you’ll start to unlock side quests by talking with Nagi the Buddy Agent.

There should be three quests total: One that unlocks level 5 support move customization, another that unlocks the level 10 ones, and the final unlocking level 15 support move customization.

Level 5: Tough Training Tools Get a Hermitaur Hardclaw and a Ceanataur Hardclaw

Tough Training Tools Level 10: Grueling Training Ground Slay 8 MR Rachnoid in the Lava Caverns

Grueling Training Ground Level 15: Top-Notch Training Tools Get 2 Rajang Wildpelt

Top-Notch Training Tools

Finish these three side quests to get the Swap Support Moves function.

These quests essentially allow you to fully customize your Palico’s support moves; many of which used to be locked behind RNG making them difficult to optimize.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Best Support Moves for Palico

Now that you know that the support moves are customizable, here are all the customizable support moves, with the some analysis on the benefits of notable moves.

Level 5 Support Moves

Healing Bubble

Go, Fight, Win

Whirlwind Assault

Zap Blast Spinner

Mega Boomerang

For this section, it depends on what the hunter wants. If you’re finding yourself wanting healing, the Healing Bubble is a solid choice. The downside is that these tend to move around, often resulting in mispositioning from the big fight.

Another great choice is Go, Fight, Win, which works wonders for stamina reliant hunters. The other three options cater more according to your Palico’s weapon type.

Level 10 Support Moves

Vase of Vitality

Summeown Endemic Life

Power Drum

Anti-Monster Mine

Camouflage

The best options here are probably Vase of Vitality and Powerdrum.

Once again, Vase of Vitality is great for hunters that find themselves getting hit quite often, saving them time of pulling out specific cures for status ailments. For Powerdrum buffs up the entire team, including hunters and buddies — thereby making it the bests option for DPS.

Summeown Endemic Life doesn’t really put in much visible use, and Camouflage definitely isn’t the move, unless you’re trying to make the monster attack you more.

Anti-Monster Mine isn’t bad, but Powerdrum is typically the better option as it provides a straight buff rather than an RNG based stagger.

Leve 15 Support Moves

Forbidden Acorn

Shock Purr-ison

Fleet-foot Feat

Flash Bombay

Shock Tripper

Shock Purr-ison, Flash Bombay, and Shock Tripper are all excellent options here, with differently catered circumstances.

Shock Tripper inflicts thunder blight, which allows a free knock out when hitting the monster on the head thereafter. This works for all monsters, including Elder Dragons.

Shock Purr-ison, also known as shock trap, doesn’t hold the same utility since Elder Dragons are immune to traps. But instead, this provides more utility for when on capture quests.

And for Flash Bombay — this move comes in clutch so often. A properly timed flash, which Palicoes pull off a surprisingly frequently, can easily save you from getting hit by a fatal move. But the issue is, they’ll often use the move on an already flashed monster, making for some laughable moments.

Forbidden Acorn really doesn’t do much to help in the fight. As previously mentioned, buddies rarely faint during quests. And if they do, it’s not a big deal whatsoever — making the extra buddy healing superfluous.

How to unlock Buddy Skill Customization in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Now the next portion — Buddy Skill Customization — follows a similar process to the first. Continue your grind in the MR quests, and Nagi the Buddy Agent should have another side quest for you.

Once completing the side quest, you’ll gain access to customize your buddy skills, which works towards helping you create the best Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Palico possible.

Capcom Buddy Skill Lesson Unlock Side Quest

To expand skill memories of your buddies, you’ll need to use Eurekacorn — which you can find as you play through the game. You can also discover them in the Cohoot nests placed around the base, so make sure you’re consistently looting them.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Best Buddy Skills

There are two main Buddy Skills that you should use in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Support-Centric and Status Attack Up (Equipped Skills).

Support-Centric is a new skill in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. The description states: “Makes it easier to trigger Support Moves and Palamute Gear, but attack and defense are reduced.”

There seems to be a trade off here. For less experienced players, they may worry about their adorable companion. But as previously mentioned, having your Palico die on you rarely occurs — and even if it does, the repercussions are rather slim.

A lot of the support moves create a huge impact on the gameplay. From staggers, thunderblight, more traps, more healing; these easily outweigh the sacrifice that is required for the Buddy Skill.

Now, Status Attack Up is insanely useful when combo’d with a weapon with a status ailment — which players definitely should be running. This ties back in with the theme of having your buddy stagger or hinder the monster as long as possible.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about making the best Palico possible in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

