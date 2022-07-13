Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Dual Blades build: Best end game armor sets, weapons

Terry Oh . 51 minutes ago

Here is the best Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Dual Blades build, covering the top end game MR armor sets and weapons which have been extensively theory crafted and tested to maximize damage.

In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Dual Blades are one of the strongest weapons in the game. A key portion to maximizing Dual Blades DPS is understanding how to optimize elemental advantages alongside skipping out on sharpening utilizing I-frame dodges enhanced by the new Switch Move: Ironshine Silk.

The massive buff to elemental weapon values allows the fast-hitting Dual Blades to take advantage of high elemental values — rending base element weapons like the Nargacuga Dual Blades Absolute.

If you want to take advantage of this powerful class in Sunbreak, we’ve got the best Dual Blades build in Monster Hunter Rise right here.

Dual Blades End Game Gear Overview

The common theme surrounding end game gear for Dual Blades players is the New Dango skill, Dango Shifter. This allows you to recover health every time after swapping scrolls — a new mechanic added in the Sunbreak Expansion. Make sure to use the strongest version of the Dango Skill, as the end game builds recommended here all sap away at your health.

At the time of writing, there’s currently a bug for Dual Blade Demon Mode interaction with the new Dango Skill. It essentially procs twice, granting two times the healing. This becomes an incredibly broken interaction, providing a massive heal — practically eliminating the need to use potions alongside the need for Malzeno Gear.

For those unaware, Malzeno Gear grants healing when hitting broken parts, so it synergizes well with the Last Boss (Archfiend) equipment, which saps away HP to grant massive damage boosts. If you want to adjust the builds here to run independently of the specified Dango Skill, then mix in some Malzeno Gear to get the Blood Rite Skill (a proportion of damage dealt is converted to health when striking a broken monster part).

As for Switch Skills, currently, the meta prioritizes regular Demon Mode to Feral Demon Mode. The latter recently received a massive nerf to its gauge, requiring twice as many attacks to fill up, while Demon Mode now increases Elemental Stat scalers substantially. You’ll also notice there’s little to no sharpness decorations and skills outside of Handicraft — this is because Ironshine Silk essentially eliminates the need for these.

Dual Blades Fire Build – Magma Shredders

Capcom

Weapon: Magma Shredders (3-0-0, Lv3 Rampage Decoration Slot, Magma Almudron’s Weapon)

Raw Attack: 300

Element Attack: 64 fire

270 hits of white sharpness

Equipment Name Armor Skills Decoration Slots Kaiser Crown X Critical Eye Lv3, Critical Boost Lv1 1-1-1 Archfiend Armor Baulo Weakness Exploit Lv1, Resentment Lv1, Chain Crit Lv1 3-2-0 Archfiend Armor Epine Dereliction Lv2, Resentment Lv1 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Ura Weakness Exploit Lv1, Chain Crit Lv2 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Sceros Dereliction Lv1, Resentment Lv1 4-2-2 — 3-2-1 Talisman

Decorations Needed:

5x Blaze Jewel 1

1x Critical Element Jewel 2

1x Critical Element Jewel+4

2x Critical Jewel 2

4x Expert Jewel 2

1x Tenderizer Jewel 2

Rampage Decorations Needed:

1x Elembane Jewel 3

1x Species Exploit Jewel 2

The Magma Almudron Dual Blades are probably the best in the game. With high attack, a thick bar of white sharpness, and incredibly high element attack, the DPS when utilizing a proper build with these fire claws is insane. This rings especially true when playing against a monster while you’re wielding the elemental advantage.

Do note that the build requires you to max out your fire attack. This will be true for every element in the end game build sets.

As for the recommended Talisman — it’s relatively ambiguous as to provide leniency in build optimization. Expecting players to have a specific rare Armor Skill and amazing decoration slots on a Talisman is simply unrealistic.

Dual Blades Water Build – Mud Shredders

Capcom

Weapon: Mud Shredders (2-1-0, Lv3 Rampage Decoration Slot, Base Almudron’s Weapon)

Raw Attack: 300

Element Attack: 62 water

270 hits of white sharpness

Equipment Name Armor Skills Decoration Slots Lunagaron Helm Critical Eye Lv2, Wirebug Whisperer Lv1 2-2-0 Archfiend Armor Baulo Weakness Exploit Lv1, Resentment Lv1, Chain Crit Lv1 3-2-0 Archfiend Armor Epine Dereliction Lv2, Resentment Lv1 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Ura Weakness Exploit Lv1, Chain Crit Lv2 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Sceros Dereliction Lv1, Resentment Lv1 4-2-2 — 3-2-1 Talisman

Decorations Needed:

1x Critical Element Jewel 2

1x Critical Element Jewel+4

3x Critical Jewel 2

5x Expert Jewel 2

1x Hard Steam Jewel 3

2x Stream Jewel 1

1x Tenderizer Jewel 2

Rampage Decorations Needed:

1x Elembane Jewel 3

1x Species Exploit Jewel 2

Both Almudron Species made the list; and the Mud Shredders are the strongest water Dual Blades in the game. With high attack, a thick bar of white sharpness, and incredibly high element attack, the DPS when utilizing a proper build with these fire claws is insane. This rings especially true when playing against a monster while you’re wielding the elemental advantage.

Do note that the build requires you to max out water attack. This will be true for every element in the end game build sets.

As for the recommended Talisman — it’s relatively ambiguous as to provide leniency in build optimization. Expecting players to have a specific rare Armor Skill and amazing decoration slots on a Talisman is simply unrealistic.

End Game Dual Blades Thunder Build – Double Discharge

Capcom

Weapon: Double Discharge (0-0-0, Lv2 Rampage Decoration Slot, Narwa’s Weapon)

Raw Attack: 300

Element Attack: 69 thunder

30 hits of Purple Sharpness (+60 from each Handicraft Lv2)

Equipment Name Armor Skills Decoration Slots Kaiser Crown X Critical Eye Lv3, Critical Boost Lv1 1-1-0 Aelucanth Thorax X Critical Element Lv1, Critical Eye Lv3, Dragon Attack Lv1 1-1-0 Archfiend Armor Epine Dereliction Lv2, Resentment Lv1 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Ura Weakness Exploit Lv1, Chain Crit Lv2 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Sceros Dereliction Lv1, Resentment Lv1 4-2-2 — 3-2-1 Talisman

Decorations Needed:

5x Bolt Jewel 1

1x Critical Element Jewel+4

2x Critical Jewel

2x Handicraft Jewel 3

2x Tenderizer Jewel 2

Rampage Decorations Needed:

1x Species Exploit Jewel 2

These Double Discharge weapons have great base damage and fantastic elemental power, but definitely have a weakness. Narwa’s Dual Blades lack decoration slots, and the sharpness requires far more maintenance than the Almudon sibling’s. Therefore, the armor attempts to cover up these issues. To improve efficiency with the weapons, Handicraft is recommended to bring up the initial 30 hits of Purple Sharpness to 90.

Do note that the build requires you to max out your thunder attack. This will be true for every element in the end game build sets.

As for the recommended Talisman — it’s relatively ambiguous as to provide leniency in build optimization. Expecting players to have a specific rare Armor Skill and amazing decoration slots on a Talisman is simply unrealistic.

End Game Dual Blades Dragon Build – Crimson Twinwing

Capcom

Weapon: Crimson Twinwing (2-0-0, Lv2 Rampage Decoration Slot, Crimson Glow Valstrax’s weapon)

Raw Attack: 330

Element Attack: 52 Dragon

450 hits of white sharpness

Equipment Name Armor Skills Decoration Slots Kaiser Crown X Critical Eye Lv3, Critical Boost Lv1 1-1-1 Archfiend Armor Baulo Weakness Exploit Lv1, Resentment Lv1, Chain Crit Lv1 3-2-0 Archfiend Armor Epine Dereliction Lv2, Resentment Lv1 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Ura Weakness Exploit Lv1, Chain Crit Lv2 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Sceros Dereliction Lv1, Resentment Lv1 4-2-2 — 3-2-1 Talisman

Decorations Needed:

5x Dragon Jewel 1

1x Critical Element Jewel 2

1x Critical Element Jewel+4

2x Critical Jewel 2

4x Expert Jewel 2

1x Tenderizer Jewel 2

Rampage Decorations Needed:

1x Species Exploit Jewel 2

This Dragon Set is different from the rest in that it actually prefers Feral Demon Mode over regular Demon Mode. Though Feral definitely received nerfs, as mentioned prior, the Crimson Glow Valstrax Dual Blade Build has a great raw attack, meaning it benefits more from Feral Demon Mode, which increases Raw Attack over Elemental. In addition, these have a great bar of white sharpness, making them easy to maintain throughout a fight.

The unfortunate news is that Crimson Glow Valstrax is only available upon reaching MR 70, making these rather difficult to farm out.

End Game Ice Dual Blade Build – Daora’s Ventus

Capcom

Weapon: Daora’s Ventus (2-0-0, Lv3 Rampage Decoration Slot, Kushala Daroa’s weapon)

Raw Attack: 310

Element Attack: 54 Ice

60 hits of purple sharpness (+30 from Handicraft lv1)

Equipment Name Armor Skills Decoration Slots Kaiser Crown X Critical Eye Lv3, Critical Boost Lv1 1-1-1 Archfiend Armor Baulo Weakness Exploit Lv1, Resentment Lv1, Chain Crit Lv1 3-2-0 Archfiend Armor Epine Dereliction Lv2, Resentment Lv1 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Ura Weakness Exploit Lv1, Chain Crit Lv2 4-0-0 Archfiend Armor Sceros Dereliction Lv1, Resentment Lv1 4-2-2 — 3-2-1 Talisman

Decorations Needed:

5x Frost Jewel 1

1x Critical Element Jewel 2

1x Critical Element Jewel+4

2x Critical Jewel 2

3x Expert Jewel 2

1x Tenderizer Jewel 2

1x Handicraft Jewel 3

Rampage Decorations Needed:

1x Elembane Jewel 3

1x Species Exploit Jewel 2

The Kushala Daora’s Dual Blades are incredible. It has a strong base element, purple sharpness multiplier, summing up to a total of 123 ice with all the various skills (including Demon Mode).

Do note that the build requires you to max out ice attack. This will be true for every element in the end game build sets.

As for the recommended Talisman — it’s relatively ambiguous as to provide leniency in build optimization. Expecting players to have a specific rare Armor Skill and amazing decoration slots on a Talisman is simply unrealistic.

For more nuanced instructions, we recommend checking out T3h Phish and Pilgrim’s full-in depth guide on mastering the Dual Blades in Sunbreak. Special thanks to Cynic Ray for allowing us to use his theorized builds in this article.

The information and builds will change as more Monsters inevitably come out, and balance updates either fix bugs or change general scaling numbers. This guide will also be updated as time goes on.

Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC | All weapon buffs & nerfs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | All monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Purecrystal location | Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Frocium location | Torpor Sac location Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | How to start Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Prized Pelt location