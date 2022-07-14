Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Centuria Ore location: How to get & uses

Philip Trahan . 1 hour ago

Tracking down all the Centuria Ore locations in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is important for Hunters who want to craft some powerful weapons and armor. Here’s where you need to go.

Centuria Ore is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak which lets players craft some helpful armor pieces related to a couple of the new monsters. Players going through the DLC will need Master Rank armor, and Centuria Ore is a key component of some great armor sets.

Below, we’ve listed each of the farming locations for Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as what armor and gear you can craft with Centuria Ore. Here’s everything you need to know about farming Centuria Ore in Sunbreak.

Centuria Ore location in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Centuria Ore is obtained through mining blue or white mining nodes in the Citadel (Master Rank). You can gather Centuria Ore during any hunting quest in the Citadel, however, for easy farming purposes, a Citadel Expedition Tour may be the quickest way to do so.

If players are on an Expedition Tour, there is no need to worry about a time limit or hunting a tough monster. Players can simply locate mining nodes using their detailed map at their own pace.

However, should players run into monsters on the Expedition Tour, it’s nice to have Master Rank armor equipped for the occasion. Equipping Leather X armor will also increase the number of times you can use a mining node thanks to the Geologist skill present on the set.

All Centuria Ore locations

Every Centuria Ore location can be found on the maps below. Provided players have unlocked Sub-Camp 1 located above Area 4, it could make a nice quick travel point to gather blue and white mining nodes.

This map highlights the locations of blue mining nodes containing Centuria Ore.

This map highlights the locations of white mining nodes containing Centuria Ore.

Running a route that has mining nodes close together by looking at the detailed map can make gathering Centuria Ore a breeze. Don’t forget to equip armor with Geologist skills, as it will allow you to collect much more Centuria Ore in one trip.

Centuria Ore uses

Centuria Ore is used to make several powerful pieces of armor and weaponry, including items from the Lunagaron and Garangolm sets. If you wish to know what Awegite Ore is used for in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, then check out the table below:

Item Created with Centuria Ore Number of Centuria Ore required L’Oppresseur (Charge Blade) 1 Royal Order’s Great Sword 3 Garangolm Helm 2 Lunagaron Mail 2 Jelly Coil X 2 Snowshear Coil 2 Snowshear Mail 2

Additionally, Centuria Ore is used to upgrade a myriad of different weapons introduced in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, so it could never hurt to have extra.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

