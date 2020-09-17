Monster Hunter Rise: Release date, Monsters list, weapons, Amibo, trailer - Dexerto

Monster Hunter Rise is shaping up to be one of the biggest Switch game releases of the year, so here’s everything you need to know about the new monster-slaying game.

Nintendo fans were left disappointed when Monster Hunter World didn’t make its way to the Switch, but things are now looking brighter thanks to Capcom’s upcoming title. Monster Hunter Rise aims to put the high-octane beast-slaying action firmly back into the player’s hands, allowing fans to take their hunting everywhere they go.

While the Monster Hunter Rise demo gave us a taste of what we can expect when the game releases, there is still a lot of things we don’t know. Of course, this has led to a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding Rise’s monster list. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise release date

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will release on March 26, 2021, for all Nintendo Switch systems. Those that preorder the upcoming title will be able to get the Cosmetic Layered Armor for your Palamute and Palico.

Monster Hunter Rise Pre-order bonus

Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stage

On top of that, there are two separate editions. As the name suggests, the Standard Edition just comes with the game, while the Deluxe Edition includes the full game and comes bundled with a few extra goodies. It’s important to note that the majority of these items are cosmetic and have no impact the game, but they still add a nice touch should you want them.

Deluxe Kit contents

Hunter layered armor “Kamurai” set

Palamute layered armor piece “Shuriken Collar”

Palico layered armor piece “Fish Collar”

Gestures (4 Jumps)

Samurai pose set

Kabuki face paint

“Izuchi Tail” hairstyle

Monster Hunter Rise monster list

Part of what makes Capcom’s Monster Hunter series so compelling is its ever-growing roster of monolithic creatures. Not only do they come packed with their own unique moves and abilities, they also enable hunters to craft some incredibly cool gear.

Monster Hunter Rise features a wide variety of monsters, with many of them being based on Japanese folklore. There are even a lot of returning monsters from previous generations that will be making an appearance.

You can find all the confirmed monsters coming to rise in the list below.

New Monster Hunter Rise monsters

Magnamalo

Goss Harag

Somnacanth

Bishaten

Aknosom

Great Izuchi

Tetranadon

Yatsukadaki

All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)

Lagombi

Khezu

Great Baggi

Barioth

Mizutsune

Tigrex

Rathalos

Rathian

Arzuros

Royal Ludroth

Anjanath

Great Wroggi

Jyuratodus

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Puke-Pukei

Tobi-Kadachi

Monster Hunter Rise weapons

From lightning-fast cuts of the Long Sword to the meaty smashes of the Hammer, there is a weapon for every kind of playstyle. This is especially true for those planning to play Rise as all 14 weapon types are here.

Read More: Every monster we want to see return in Monster Hunter Rise

To make matters even better, each weapon now has access to its own unique Wire Bug moves. These flashy attacks ranged from deadly aerial attacks to immobilizing moves that trap a monster in place.

Here’s a quick refresher of the 14 weapon types for any new hunters joining the fight:

Greatsword

Long Sword

Sword & Shield

Dual Blades

Lance

Gunlance

Hammer

Hunting Horn

Switch Axe

Charge Blade

Insect Glaive

Light Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun

Bow

Capcom has even added a number of new moves to its current arsenal, so even Monster Hunter veteran hunters will need to master these new combos if they wish to take down the game’s fiercest foes.

Monster Hunter Rise amiibo

Those of you who like collecting amiibo will be glad to know that the game will have three figurines for you to collect. These are the Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico.

By purchasing these, you’ll gain access to some special layered armor. Capcom has confirmed that they will be made available when Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26, 2021.

So there you have it, everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise. Be sure to check back here for all the latest news and updates.