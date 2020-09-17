 Monster Hunter Rise: Release date, Monsters list, weapons, Amibo, trailer - Dexerto
Monster Hunter Rise: Release date, Monsters list, weapons, Amibo, trailer

Published: 17/Sep/2020 18:38 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 17:36

by James Busby
Monster Hunter Rise official artwork
Nintendo / Capcom

Monster Hunter Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is shaping up to be one of the biggest Switch game releases of the year, so here’s everything you need to know about the new monster-slaying game. 

Nintendo fans were left disappointed when Monster Hunter World didn’t make its way to the Switch, but things are now looking brighter thanks to Capcom’s upcoming title. Monster Hunter Rise aims to put the high-octane beast-slaying action firmly back into the player’s hands, allowing fans to take their hunting everywhere they go. 

While the Monster Hunter Rise demo gave us a taste of what we can expect when the game releases, there is still a lot of things we don’t know. Of course, this has led to a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding Rise’s monster list. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise release date

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will release on March 26, 2021, for all Nintendo Switch systems. Those that preorder the upcoming title will be able to get the Cosmetic Layered Armor for your Palamute and Palico. 

Monster Hunter Rise Pre-order bonus

  • Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor
  • Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor
  • Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stage

On top of that, there are two separate editions. As the name suggests, the Standard Edition just comes with the game, while the Deluxe Edition includes the full game and comes bundled with a few extra goodies. It’s important to note that the majority of these items are cosmetic and have no impact the game, but they still add a nice touch should you want them.  

Deluxe Kit contents

Deluxe kit
Nintendo / Capcom
The Deluxe Edition comes with this Hunter layered armor “Kamurai” set.
  • Hunter layered armor “Kamurai” set
  • Palamute layered armor piece “Shuriken Collar”
  • Palico layered armor piece “Fish Collar”
  • Gestures (4 Jumps)
  • Samurai pose set
  • Kabuki face paint
  • “Izuchi Tail” hairstyle

Monster Hunter Rise monster list

MH Rise Tetranadon
Capcom
Monster Hunter Rise’s roster is certainly looking good.

Part of what makes Capcom’s Monster Hunter series so compelling is its ever-growing roster of monolithic creatures. Not only do they come packed with their own unique moves and abilities, they also enable hunters to craft some incredibly cool gear.

Monster Hunter Rise features a wide variety of monsters, with many of them being based on Japanese folklore. There are even a lot of returning monsters from previous generations that will be making an appearance.

You can find all the confirmed monsters coming to rise in the list below.

New Monster Hunter Rise monsters

MH Rise Magnamalo
Capcom
Magnamalo is just one of the new monsters coming to Rise.
  • Magnamalo
  • Goss Harag
  • Somnacanth
  • Bishaten
  • Aknosom
  • Great Izuchi
  • Tetranadon
  • Yatsukadaki

All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)

MH Rise Mizutsune
Capcom
Mizutsune is one of the fan-favorites that’s making a return.
  • Lagombi
  • Khezu
  • Great Baggi
  • Barioth
  • Mizutsune
  • Tigrex
  • Rathalos
  • Rathian
  • Arzuros
  • Royal Ludroth
  • Anjanath
  • Great Wroggi
  • Jyuratodus
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku
  • Puke-Pukei
  • Tobi-Kadachi

Monster Hunter Rise weapons

MH Rise Great Izuchi
Capcom
Wire Bug moves certainly add a new dynamic to each weapon.

From lightning-fast cuts of the Long Sword to the meaty smashes of the Hammer, there is a weapon for every kind of playstyle. This is especially true for those planning to play Rise as all 14 weapon types are here.

To make matters even better, each weapon now has access to its own unique Wire Bug moves. These flashy attacks ranged from deadly aerial attacks to immobilizing moves that trap a monster in place.

Here’s a quick refresher of the 14 weapon types for any new hunters joining the fight:

  • Greatsword
  • Long Sword
  • Sword & Shield
  • Dual Blades
  • Lance
  • Gunlance
  • Hammer
  • Hunting Horn
  • Switch Axe
  • Charge Blade
  • Insect Glaive
  • Light Bowgun
  • Heavy Bowgun
  • Bow

Capcom has even added a number of new moves to its current arsenal, so even Monster Hunter veteran hunters will need to master these new combos if they wish to take down the game’s fiercest foes.

Monster Hunter Rise amiibo

Amiibo Monster Hunter Rise
Nintendo / Capcom
There’s never been a better time to be a Monster Hunter and amiibo fan.

Those of you who like collecting amiibo will be glad to know that the game will have three figurines for you to collect. These are the Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico.

By purchasing these, you’ll gain access to some special layered armor. Capcom has confirmed that they will be made available when Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26, 2021. 

So there you have it, everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise. Be sure to check back here for all the latest news and updates. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY 21 hub: FUT cards, SBC, promo packs, lightning rounds, predictions

Published: 22/Jan/2021 17:14 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 17:18

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 toty
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has revealed all of the FIFA 21 TOTY cards to celebrate its Team of the Year Ultimate Team promo, and here’s everything you need to know about the event. 

Contents

With 2020 long behind us, 2021 kicked off by rounding off the Headliners. Now, though, all eyes have turned to Team of the Year in the FIFA 21 community, who had been voting until January 18 when the window of opportunity slammed shut.

TOTY is not to be confused with Team of the Season, which is released later in the game’s life cycle, around Spring. This one is all about the gamers who dedicate their time to FUT, as they’re given their chance to look back on the last 12 months and decide which players have been standout performers.

The picks are stacked with talent this year, so let’s take a look at all of the key details.

When does Team of the Year come out FIFA 21?

Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees, with EA tallying the votes. 

January 18 was the date voting closed, with developers confirming this promo team will be revealed on Friday, January 22 at 6pm (UK). That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those of you around the world.

It’s since been revealed by EA.

FIFA 21 TOTY confirmed players list

The full list has been announced by EA SPORTS – and there’s no Lionel Messi this year.

  • Lewandowski
  • Ronaldo
  • Mbappe
  • Kimmich
  • Fernandes
  • Davies
  • De Bruyne
  • Alexander-Arnold
  • Ramos
  • Van Dijk
  • Neuer

Two players were confirmed early to be part of FIFA 21’s Team of the Year already, starting with Kevin De Bruyne.

Included in our predictions and a fan favorite, the Belgian has been arguably the best player in the Premier League for some time.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Sergio Ramos included, either, as confirmed by his club Real Madrid – in a similar fashion.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominees

The full list of FIFA 21 TOTY nominees have been picked out. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are all included in the list.

EA SPORTS
The full list of nominees for FIFA 21 Team of the Year (TOTY).

FIFA 21 TOTY Goalkeepers

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Moraes Ederson – Manchester City
  • GK: Lucas Hradecky – Bayer Leverkusen
  • GK: Steve Mandanda – Marseille
  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

FIFA 21 TOTY Defenders

  • CB: Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • LB: Jordan Amavi – Marseille
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • CB: Stefan de Vrij – Inter Milan
  • CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • LB: Theo Hernandez –  AC Milan
  • CB: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
  • RB: Jesus Navas – Sevilla
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • CB: Presnel Kimpembe – PSG
  • CB: Aymeric Laporte Manchester City
  • CB: Marquinhos – PSG
  • LB: Andy Robertson – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool FC
  • CM: Houssem Aouar – Lyon

FIFA 21 TOTY Midfielders

  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
  • CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
  • LM: Robin Gosens – Atalanta
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
  • CDM: Jordan Henderson -Liverpool
  • CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Mateo Kovacic – Chelsea
  • CDM: Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • CDM: Mikel Moreno – Real Sociedad
  • CDM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
  • CDM: Renato Sanches – Lille
  • CAM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • LM: Son Heung-min – Spurs
  • LM: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • CDM: Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

FIFA 21 TOTY Attackers

  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • CF: Paulo Dybala – Juventus,
  • LW: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Ciro Immobile – Lazio
  • ST: Danny Ings – Southampton
  • LW: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • CF: Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Joselu – Alaves
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • LW: Neymar Junior – PSG
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

FIFA 21 TOTY predictions

As far as predictions go, we submitted ours as an official vote – seen below.

fifa 21 toty
EA SPORTS
Here’s our predictions for FIFA 21 TOTY.

The Dexerto XI includes the following players:

  • GK: Alisson Becker
  • CB: Sergio Ramos
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk
  • LB: Alphonso Davies
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich
  • CAM: Heung-Min Son
  • CM: Kevin De Bruyne (confirmed)
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski
  • RW: Mohamed Salah
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA 21 TOTY card design

The card design for TOTY was revealed on January 21, leaked early by FUT Watch.

There are some differences that can be seen, and its appearance has gone down very well with fans.

SBCs & Objectives

Although EA love to give lots of opportunities for players to unlock untradeable cards through SBCs and Objectives, don’t expect there to be many for TOTY, since those cards are so high-rated and powerful.

That said, there should be at least one SBC involving this promotion, maybe not for a specific card outright but a pack that guarantees one of the TOTY players. We’ll have more info for you here once the promo kicks off and EA reveals all the details.

Promo Packs and Lightning Rounds

Just finally, there is speculation that promo packs and lightning rounds will be available for the event.

For those who don’t know, promo packs offer greater amounts of rare players and cost a little more – typically – than the base FUT packs. Lightning rounds start up first of all for Black Friday, which has been and gone, which opens the door for periods of reduced prices on packs in Ultimate Team to celebrate Team of the Year.

While these are unconfirmed rumors as of January 2021, we can confirm that we’ll update this section with further information as soon as it’s made available to us.

Stick with us @UltimateTeamUK for the latest updates on Team of the Year. As soon as it’s revealed, we’ll be posting it on there and our reaction. 