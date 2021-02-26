Monster Hunter Rise release date: Nintendo Switch, PC, Monsters list, weapons, Amiibo, trailer - Dexerto

Monster Hunter Rise is shaping up to be one of the biggest Switch game releases of the year, so here’s everything you need to know about the new monster-slaying game.

Nintendo fans were left disappointed when Monster Hunter World didn’t make its way to the Switch, but things are now looking brighter thanks to Capcom’s upcoming title. Monster Hunter Rise aims to put the high-octane beast-slaying action firmly back into the player’s hands, allowing fans to take their hunting anywhere they go.

While the Monster Hunter Rise demo gave us a taste of what we can expect when the game releases, there is still a lot of things we don’t know. Of course, this has led to a lot of rumors and leaks surrounding Rise’s monster list. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Rise.

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will release on March 26, 2021, for all Nintendo Switch systems. Those that preorder the upcoming title will be able to get the Cosmetic Layered Armor for your Palamute and Palico.

After numerous rumors and leaks, Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto finally confirmed that Rise will be coming to PC. The game is currently in development and will be ported over to PC in early 2022. Whether the PC release will have cross-save and crossplay functionality with the Switch version remains to be seen, but for now, it looks as though Monster Hunter PC fans can rest easy.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Playstation and Xbox Monster Hunter fans. There still remains no news on whether Rise will be coming to these systems, but we’ll be updating this as soon as we get any further news.

Monster Hunter Rise Pre-order bonus

Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stage

On top of that, there are two separate editions. As the name suggests, the Standard Edition just comes with the game, while the Deluxe Edition features a few extra goodies. It’s important to note that the majority of these items are cosmetic and have no impact on the game, but they still add a nice touch should you want them.

Deluxe Kit contents

Hunter layered armor “Kamurai” set

Palamute layered armor piece “Shuriken Collar”

Palico layered armor piece “Fish Collar”

Gestures (4 Jumps)

Samurai pose set

Kabuki face paint

“Izuchi Tail” hairstyle

Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch

To coincide with the release of Monster Hunter Rise, Nintendo is selling a special edition Nintendo Switch. The monster-themed console features an image of Magnamalo on the dock, while other Rise-inspired designs have been printed onto the Joy-Con controllers.

The Monster Hunter Rise Switch also comes bundled with a digital download code for the game, plus all the Deluxe content featured above. You can preorder the console via Nintendo’s official website.

Monster Hunter Rise trailers

With plenty of trailers around, those excited to dive into the Nintendo Switch title have plenty to whet their appetite with.

Released back in September 2020, the initial look into the game was an incredible sight to behold.

Monster Hunter Rise reveal trailer

December’s Game Awards also provided players with another in-depth look into what to expect with the upcoming title.

Monster Hunter Rise Game Awards 2020 trailer

The Game Awards trailer showcases the gorgeous Kamura Village, which serves as the central hub within the game. Kamura Village is currently in need of protection from all beasties that have been rampaging through the world.

Monster Hunter Rise Wyvern riding trailer

This trailer demonstrates the epic feature of Wyvern riding in Monster Hunter Rise. In the game, hunters can tame monsters before being able to utilize their destructive attacks to aid in slaying the most fearsome monsters around.

Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Direct trailer

The Nintendo Direct presentation finally gave players a good look at Monster Hunter Rise’s volcanic region. Not only does this area look incredibly hot, it is also home to the new monster Rakna-Kadaki.

This spider-like creature catches its prey using sticky webs and burns its victims alive with deadly fire beams. We also got a good look at how the Rampage will work as many of the game’s NPCs were seen defending Kamura Village.

Apex Monsters are making a return. These frenzied foes are known for their tremendous power, so hunters will need to exercise caution when dealing with them. There were even a few familiar faces in the form of Volvidon, Basarios, Diablos, and Rajang.

Monster Hunter Rise monster list

Part of what makes Capcom’s Monster Hunter series so compelling is its ever-growing roster of monolithic creatures. Not only do they come packed with their own unique moves and abilities, but they also enable hunters to craft some incredibly cool gear.

Monster Hunter Rise features a wide variety of monsters, with many of them being based on Japanese folklore. There are even a lot of returning monsters from previous generations that will be making an appearance.

You can find all the confirmed monsters coming to Rise in the list below.

New Monster Hunter Rise monsters

Magnamalo

Goss Harag

Somnacanth

Bishaten

Aknosom

Great Izuchi

Tetranadon

Rakna-Kadaki

Almudron

All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)

Lagombi

Khezu

Great Baggi

Barioth

Mizutsune

Tigrex

Rathalos

Rathian

Arzuros

Royal Ludroth

Anjanath

Great Wroggi

Jyuratodus

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Puke-Pukei

Tobi-Kadachi

Volvidon

Basarios

Diablos

Rajang

Monster Hunter Rise weapons

From lightning-fast cuts of the Long Sword to the meaty smashes of the Hammer, there is a weapon for every kind of playstyle. All 14 weapon types will be returning in Rise, so choosing which one to master could prove a little tricky.

To make matters even better, each weapon now has access to its own unique Wire Bug moves. These flashy attacks range from deadly aerial lunges to immobilizing moves that trap a monster in place.

Here’s a quick refresher of the 14 weapon types for any new hunters joining the fight:

Greatsword Long Sword Sword & Shield Dual Blades Lance Gunlance Hammer Hunting Horn Switch Axe Charge Blade Insect Glaive Light Bowgun Heavy Bowgun Bow

Capcom has even added a number of new moves to its current arsenal, so even veteran hunters will need to master these new combos if they wish to take down the game’s fiercest foes.

Monster Hunter Rise amiibo

Those of you who like collecting amiibo will be glad to know that the game will have three figurines for you to collect. These are the Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico.

By purchasing these, you’ll gain access to some special layered armor. All three amiibo will be made available when Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26, 2021.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Capcom’s monster-slaying title. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Rise hub for all the latest news and updates.