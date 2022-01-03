Monster Hunter Rise PC: Release date, requirements, trailer & Switch differences

The hit RPG – Monster Hunter Rise – is all-set for a glorious PC port in 2022. Gripping, monster-slaying action is due to land on Windows platforms. Here’s everything we know about it including its official release date, PC requirements, and changes from the original release.

Several million copies sold and a ton of universal appreciation later, and Monster Hunter Rise’s brilliance is going to be available to PC players. In our complete Monster Hunter Rise review, we described it as a “monolithic masterpiece.”

Now, the exclusivity of Rise has been ditched in favor of a slightly wider release. The PC port is incoming, and players who are yet to experience the game are set for all the original game’s goodness, along with some notable improvements.

Advertisement

Contents

Monster Hunter Rise PC release date

PC players eager to delve into the Monster Hunter Rise world don’t have to wait too long as the game is set for a January 12, 2022 release. Meaning that PC gamers can kickstart their 2022 with a fantastical foray into a world of ferocious beasts.

There has been no talk of a delay either, so it seems we are locked in for that date too.

Monster Hunter Rise PC minimum & recommended requirements

Whereas console users don’t have to worry about compatibility and specifications, PC players do. Everyone’s gaming rig is built differently, and as such, it’s not always clear what will suffice and what won’t.

Advertisement

So here’s a detailed list of the PC specs required for Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise PC requirements: Minimum specs

Here’s what you’ll need to run Monster Hunter Rise PC on its most basic settings, courtesy of the game’s Steam page:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or higher

Windows 10 64-Bit or higher Processor: AMD FX-6100 or Intel i3-4130

AMD FX-6100 or Intel i3-4130 Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 1030

AMD Radeon RX 550 or Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB DirectX: 12

12 Storage: 23 GB available space

Monster Hunter Rise: Recommended specs

If you want a better-looking world to explore, here’s what Capcom recommends:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or higher

Windows 10 64-Bit or higher Processor: AMD FX-8300 or Intel i5-4460

AMD FX-8300 or Intel i5-4460 Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GT 1060

AMD Radeon RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GT 1060 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Video Memory: 3-4 GB

3-4 GB DirectX: 12

12 Storage: 23 GB available space

Monster Hunter Rise PC trailer

Even though the game has technically been in the wild for some time, a new trailer never hurts. This is why Capcom released a features trailer showcasing the improvements of the Monster Hunter Rise PC version over the original.

You can check it out in its entirety below.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter Rise Switch differences & DLC

Users on PC won’t just be getting a simple console port: there will be notable differences. Steam buyers will get to enjoy tasty 4K Resolution, stunning High-Res Textures, High Framerates, Optimized Keyboard & Mouse Controls, Voice Chat, and Ultrawide Display capabilities.

Not only that, but PC players who’ve had to wait patiently will also get extra content too. All items that had been added to Monster Hunter Rise since launch will be included, and the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be available to PC players at the same time as Switch owners.

For some more hubs about the biggest upcoming games, check out these below:

Advertisement

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 | Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Hollow Knight Silksong | WWE 2K22 | Sonic Frontiers