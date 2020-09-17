Monster Hunter Rise: Nintendo Switch release date, trailer, more

Nintendo’s second Direct Mini showcased a variety of games coming to the system, but it was Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise that stole the show. Check out the article below to find out everything you need to know about the new monster-slaying game.

Nintendo fans were left disappointed when Monster Hunter World didn’t make its way to the Switch, but things are looking brighter thanks to two upcoming titles. Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin were announced during a Direct on September 17, giving fans a sneak peek at what awaits them when both games release in 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise aims to put the high-octane beast-slaying action back into the player’s hands, allowing fans to take their hunting everywhere and anywhere. While the trailer for the new game was fairly short, we’ve rounded up all the information we currently know.

Monster Hunter Rise release date

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6C5lH5b-f4

Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will release on March 26, 2021 for all Nintendo Switch systems. Those that preorder the upcoming title will be able to get the Cosmetic Layered Armor for your Palamute and Palico.

Pre-order bonus

Palamute Retriever Costume layered armor

Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor

Novice Talisman for some extra assistance in the early stage

On top of that, there are two separate editions. As the name suggests, the Standard Edition just comes with the game, while the Deluxe Edition includes the full game and comes bundled with a few extra goodies. It’s important to note that the majority of these items are cosmetic and have no impact the game, but they still add a nice touch should you want them.

Deluxe Kit content

Hunter layered armor "Kamurai" set

Palamute layered armor piece "Shuriken Collar"

Palico layered armor piece "Fish Collar"

Gestures (4 Jumps)

Samurai pose set

Kabuki face paint

"Izuchi Tail" hairstyle

Capcom has yet to announce a price listing for either addition, but you can find out the exact RRP when the official site is updated.

Increased verticality and new weapon attacks

While Monster Hunter fans can expect to see the series’ core hunting and crafting loop, there are a number of exciting new features present in Rise. The first one is that of the Wirebug. This helpful critter allows hunters to grapple and swing their way through the rocky terrain around them, while also combining this feature with speedy wall runs.

The Wirebug also gives players access to powerful weapon attacks, creating plenty of opportunities to sneak in some extra damage. Speaking of attacks, it also looks as though each weapon will have a new set of moves that fans will need to learn and master.

Monster Hunter Rise certainly seems to be taking verticality and aerial attacks to a whole new level, so it will be interesting to see how this impacts the general flow of the gameplay.

The first canine companion

Yes, that’s right, Monster Hunter is finally getting its first canine buddy. For years, hunters have been supported by the series’ adorable felyne comrades both outside and inside combat. However, Rise aims to shake up this well-trodden formula up by adding in the Palamute.

The Palamute is a wolf-like creature that hunters can ride around on. Not only do these loyal creatures greatly speed up your traversal times, they also will attack monsters with their razor-sharp claws and equipable weapons.

New monsters

Monster Hunter’s roster of toothy terrors is pretty big and while its nice to see a few familiar faces in Rise, most fans will be excited to sink their oversized weapons into something new. Fortunately, Rise will be adding plenty of fresh faces to mix. The four new monsters that were shown in the reveal trailer are:

Magnamalo - A fearsome Fanged Wyvern that hunts its prey with relentless malice.

Aknosom - This hulking Bird Wyvern that uses its crest to attack foes.

Great Izuchi - Another Bird Wyvern who overwhelms attackers with its scythe-like tail.

Tetranadon - An oversized amphibian that uses its rotund body to crush those that dare to get in its way.

New Hunter base: Kamura Village

This scenic village is the central hub of Rise. It’s here where hunters will be able to forge powerful weapons and armor, purchase various consumables, and even meet a number of colorful characters.

The official site states: “This village, known for its Tatara Steel, is where hunters make their living. The Rampage, a calamity that ravaged the village 50 years ago, is about to occur again, so the inhabitants are in turmoil. The hero has to become the best hunter there is, and overcome this calamity with the help of all the villagers.”

New Locale: Shrine Ruins

Not much is known about the locales in Monster Hunter Rise, but we have gotten a good glimpse of the Shrine Ruins. The official website states that it was once a place where people prayed for protection, but it fell into decay and is now haunted by the roars of monsters, day and night.

Gameplay showed dilapidated temple structures, huge rocky mountains, and freshwater rivers that run directly through the landscape. It certainly looks like a place that could house lots of bloodthirsty monsters. The game will likely have plenty of new locales to visit, so we’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

Brand-new amiibo

Those of you who like collecting amiibo will be glad to know that the game will have three figurines for you to collect. These are the Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico. By purchasing these, you’ll gain access to some special layered armor. Capcom has confirmed that they will be made available when Monster Hunter Rise releases March 26, 2021.

So there you have it, everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise. Be sure to check back here for all the latest news and updates.