Monster Hunter Rise: All confirmed Monsters (so far) - Dexerto

 Monster Hunter Rise: All confirmed Monsters (so far)
Monster Hunter Rise: All confirmed Monsters (so far)

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:33

by James Busby
Monster Hunter Rise
Capcom

Monster Hunter Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise features plenty of toothy terrors to test your might against, so find out everything you need to know about all of the game’s confirmed monsters.

Monster Hunter Rise’s Switch release is just around the corner and Capcom’s new beast-slaying game aims to be the best entry yet. While Rise borrows elements from the previous titles, Rise features plenty of new content for fans to sink their teeth into.

From newly discovered locales to the unique Wire Bug and Wyvern Riding mechanics, there is certainly a lot to be excited about. 

However, just like every Monster Hunter game before it, Rise features a huge roster of creatures for players to hunt. To help get you ready for Rise’s Switch release, we’ve covered every monster that will be coming to the game so far. 

New Monster Hunter Rise monsters

Magnamalo

MH Rise Magnamalo
Capcom
Magnamalo certainly looks terrifying.

Maganamalo is Monster Hunter Rise’s flagship beast and the one that exudes an aurora of darkness. It’s said that whenever this terrifying monster makes an appearance, the world will be plunged into chaos. Whenever this monster devours its terrified victims, purple “Hellfire” flames begin to ooze from its mouth, claws, and tail. 

Not only does this make Magnamalo look even more intimidating, it also further adds to this horned beast’s lethality. Despite its overall bulky build, Magnamalo is capable of unleashing some incredibly fast attacks. Expect plenty of mighty tail slams, fiery ranged attacks, and colossal gap closers. Even poor Rathalos couldn’t escape Magnamlos rage. 

Goss Harag

MH Rise Goss Harag
Capcom
Goss Harag fashions its own lethal blades.

Goss Harag stalks the snowy tundras of the Frost Islands in search of its prey. This cold-loving creature is known to fashion its own icy blades by freezing its own bodily fluids, emulating that of the hunters that dare to pursue it. While Goss Harag may be an unconventional blade master, its methodical sword swings can quickly sweep hunters off their feet. 

Once the makeshift blade has shattered, Goss Harag will use its massive claws to swipe and claw away at its foes. It also has a number of ranged attacks in the form of a deadly ice beam, dagger throw, and AoE shockwave. 

Somnacanth

MH Rise Somnacanth
Capcom
Sleeping soundly isn’t an option when Somnacanth is around.

This swamp-dwelling creature may not look as imposing as the Maganamalo or Goss Harag, but it can make short work of those that underestimate it. Somnacanth is known to lurk in the murky waters of the Flooded Forest. While this aquatic serpent lacks the strength to face tougher foes head-on, it does have a crafty trick up its scaly sleeve. 

When threatened, Somnacanth will expel sleep powder from an organ on its neck. After a few seconds, any creature hit will be sent straight to sleep. During this nightmarish nap, the Mermaid Wyvern will launch a deadly surprise attack. Expect plenty of uneasy dreams when Somnacanth is around.

Bishaten

MH Rise Bishaten
Capcom
We thought having one of your five a day was healthy…

Bishaten is a mischievous trickster that enjoys toying with its prey. The omnivorous ape is known to store all kinds of fruits in its belly pouch, which it both eats and uses as a weapon. One of Bishaten’s most deadly attack sees the ape take a yellow fruit from its pouch, which it then uses in an aerial attack that leaves the hunter inflicted with stun. 

If the immobilizing effect from this attack wasn’t bad enough, Bishaten can also hurl out purple fruits that poison hunters. While its winged arms help it glide from tree to tree, the ape-like creature uses its tail to both bat fruit and slam its prey into the ground. You’ll likely need to focus on this monster’s tail if you wish to topple it over and break its head. 

Aknosom

MH Rise Aknosom
Capcom
Aknosom frills make for a rather thrilling hunt.

Aknosom uses its gigantic frill to ward off potential threats and smash its foes into the ground when hunting. When enraged, the Bird Wyvern will lower its head and charge down any hunters. One of Aknosom’s signature moves is its head slam, which sees the monster smash its beak into the ground in an attempt to skewer those beneath it. 

Veteran hunter will also be pleased to know that Aknosom has an attack that is strikingly similar to that of Yian Kut-Ku’s. However, unlike Yian Kut-Ku’s fire-based move, Aknosom takes to the air and spits fireballs in a circle. 

Great Izuchi

MH Rise Great Izuchi
Capcom
Great Izuchi may not be big, but its agility makes up for this.

Great Izuchi is incredibly similar to Monster Hunter’s other raptor-like Bird Wyverns. If you’ve ever taken down Great Jaggi, Wroggi, Baggi, and World’s Kulu-Ya-Ku, then you know exactly what to expect here. Great Izuchi roams around in packs with smaller Izuchi and will relentlessly hound their prey. 

Despite its small size, this monster is capable of unleashing a quick flurry of claw-based attacks. Great Izuchi is also incredibly agile, often leaping back and forth between each attack. 

Tetranadon

MH Rise Tetranadon
Capcom
Tetranadon uses its colossal weight to crush its foes.

Tetranadon quickly caught the eye of many a Monster Hunter. Not only does this gigantic amphibian look like its consumed every creature in the game, it also has one of the most comedic designs. Despite this, the greedy glutton is capable of some truly horrifying things. After all, Tetranadon didn’t get his way by living off a vegetarian diet. 

Instead, this mighty monster consumes its victims whole leaving no trail of life behind. It then uses its bloated stomach to crash its way into any hunters that disturb its feeding frenzy. While its attacks may be slow when compared to the other monsters in Rise, they do hit extremely hard.

Yatsukadaki

MH Rise Yatsukadaki
Capcom
Arachnophobes may want to avoid this hunt completely.

Not much is known about the oversized arachnid that was shown in Rise’s announcement trailer, but we speculate that it will have a similar playstyle to that of 4 Ultimate’s Nerscylla. Expect plenty of web-based ranged attacks, poisonous bites, and erratic movements when fighting this creepy critter. 

Yatsukadaki even seems to appear in Rise’s volcanic region, so this Temnoceran might have a penchant for fire-based attacks. 

All returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise (so far)

MH Rise Mizutsune
Capcom
Mizutsune is one of the many fan-favorites that’s stomping its way into Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise’s roster wouldn’t be complete without feature a few familiar faces. In fact, Rise is home to monsters from nearly every generation. If that wasn’t exciting enough, a lot of these returning monsters have new moves that will give even veteran hunters a surprise. 

Returning Monsters list

Here all the returning monsters coming to Monster Hunter Rise so far: 

  • Lagombi 
  • Khezu 
  • Great Baggi 
  • Barioth 
  • Mizutsune 
  • Tigrex 
  • Rathalos 
  • Rathian
  • Arzuros 
  • Royal Ludroth 
  • Anjanath
  • Great Wroggi 
  • Jyuratodus
  • Kulu-Ya-Ku
  • Puke-Pukei
  • Tobi-Kadachi

Monster Hunter Rise’s final roster will likely expand when the game officially releases on 26 March 2021. After all, there are still a lot of creatures we’ve yet to see. Previous games have also added monsters via free DLC, so make sure you check back here for all the latest Monster Hunter Rise news and updates. 

Gaming

All monsters we want to see return in Monster Hunter Rise

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:20

by James Busby
Monster Hunter monsters
Capcom

Monster Hunter Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise’s new monolithic beasts certainly look menacing enough, but what creatures will likely be returning in the latest installment?

Part of what makes the Monster Hunter series such a delight to play is its addition of new creatures and mechanics. In fact, Capcom’s beast-slaying series wouldn’t be the same without its ever-growing roster of toothy terrors. From relentless raptors to ancient dragons capable of leveling whole kingdoms, the Monster Hunter franchise is home to some incredibly dangerous creatures. 

While every new entry has brought a host of new monsters to the hunting table, there are always a number of familiar faces that make an appearance. With Monster Hunter Rise’s Switch release right around the corner, we’ve taken a look at a few of the monsters we’d love to see make a return.

Lagiacrus

Lagiacrus Monster Hunter 3U
Capcom
Could Monster Hunter Rise see the return of Lagiacrus?

Monster Hunter Tri’s flagship monster, Lagiacrus was originally meant to return in World, but animation issues led it to being cut from the game’s final roster. A lot of players were obviously very disappointed by this omission, so it’s hoped that this toothy terror will make its triumphant comeback in Rise. 

While Lagiacrus predominantly excels at underwater combat, it can still deliver a shocking surprise on land. One of its most lethal attacks sees Lagiacrus coil up before unleashing a devastating burst of thunder energy. This move can instantly kill any hunter that happens to get caught in its way, while its tail and claw swipes can knock players off their feet. 

Amatsu

Amatsu Portable 3rd
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
Amatsu would blow fans away if it were to make an appearance.

Amatsu is a legendary Elder Dragon that is heralded as the “avatar of storms” and is known to bring horrific cyclones wherever it travels. According to residents from Yukumo Village, Amatsu’s power is said to be so fearsome that it “out scale’s that of natural disasters.” Given Monster Hunter Rise’s deep connection to Japanese folklore, it would be incredibly befitting if Amatsu were to make another appearance. 

After all, a lot of Rise’s new monsters have been inspired by Yokai – supernatural monsters and spirits that cause great misfortune. Not only does Amatsu perfectly fit into this classification, it also has a moveset that would synergize incredibly well with the Wire Bug mechanic. 

Imagine narrowly dodging Amatsu’s tornado attacks by dashing through the air, then following this up with your own lethal counterattack. Combine this with the added verticality of each locale, and you have a recipe for a highly satisfying hunt. 

Kirin

Kirin Monster Hunter World
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
There will be no horsing around when Kirin is about.

Just like Amatsu, this elder dragon also has roots in East Asian and Japanese mythology. In fact, we’d be incredibly surprised if Kirin doesn’t make an appearance in Rise given this connection. Kirin may look small when compared to the Monster Hunter’s other Elder Dragons, but this graceful beast is far from weak. 

This elegant unicorn can summon thunder from the heavens above, which it uses to smite those that dare to cross its path. Kirin is also incredibly agile and it will constantly charge down its foes in an attempt to skewer them with its horn.  Even if you do manage to get within striking distance, Kirin will unleash deadly AoE bursts of lightning that can paralyze hunters. 

Due to the thick hardened nature of its hide, low sharpness weapon will simply bounce off,  dealing a fraction of its original damage. While Kirin present in Monster Hunter World, time will soon tell whether Rise will feature the eagerly anticipated subspecies – Oroshi Kirin.

Nargacuga

Nargacuga Monster Hunter World
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
Nargacuga’s speed can leave you in the dust.

With its glowing red eyes, jet black fur, razor-sharp claws, barbed tail, and jaguar-like appearance – Nargacuga has struck fear into many a hunter’s hearts. This lightning-fast monster uses its superior agility to overwhelm its prey, unleashing a near-constant flurry of attacks. If it’s claw swipes and lethal bites aren’t bad enough, it also uses its spiked tail to slam hunters into the ground. 

Combine this with the Bleeding status effect (take damage when moving) and you have a monster that can make short work of even the hardiest hunters. Nargacuga would certainly help test players’ skills with Rise’s new Wire Bug mechanic, which could take this iconic fight to even further heights. 

While there has been no footage of Nargacuga, we have seen both Tigrex and Barioth make an appearance. Both these monsters share the same in-game skeleton, so it’s incredibly likely that this Freedom Unit favorite will return. 

Zinogre

Zinogre Monster Hunter World
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
Zinogre’s bark is just as bad as its bite.

While Monster Hunter Rise’s new canine companions offer support in combat, there is one wolf-like monster that is not willing to be man’s best friend. Unlike Monster Hunter Rise’s loyal Palumutes, Zinogre is both bigger in stature and more ferocious in nature. Its appearance in Monster Hunter World proved that Capcom could teach an old dog new tricks. In fact, the latest iteration of Zinogre was arguably the most ferocious. 

Zinogre uses Thunderbugs to charge itself up, entering a charged state that sees its white fur glisten with electrical energy. During this enhanced form, Zinogre becomes more aggressive. Not only do its claw and tail slams become much quicker, but they also deal a lot more damage. 

Watching Zinogre duke out against Rise’s flagship, Maganamalo would certainly make for a terrific turf war. Fortunately, the likelihood of Zinogre making another appearance is pretty high, especially given that one of Rise’s characters, Master Utsushi can be seen wearing pieces of its iconic armor

Gammoth

Gammoth Monster Hunter Generations
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
Gammoth has been hibernating for far too long…

This monolithic mammoth first stomped its way onto our screens back in Monster Hunter Generations. Gammoth resembles that of a Woolly mammoth, sharing both its hairy hide and gigantic tusks with its real-world counterpart. These cold-loving monsters live in arctic regions and have an affinity for the ice element. 

The hulking giant is currently the largest Fanged Beast in the series and while it may look slow, it does have a few tricks up its trunk. In fact, Gammoth can use its trunk to unleash a chilling blizzard, which serves to encase its prey. Once its victim has been immobilized, it will try to crush them into the ground with its enormous legs. 

While Gammoth has yet to be confirmed, there does appear to be plenty of open spaces that would certainly be big enough for the mighty mammoth herself. With the return of Mizutsune, there certainly is a decent chance that the remaining Fated Four will also return. After all, we’d love to a turf war between the game’s latest Fanged Beast, Goss Harag, and Generation’s Gammoth.

Qurupeco

Qurupeco Monster Hunter Tri
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
Qurupeco would make Wyvern Riding even better.

The beloved disco chicken may not be at the very top of our Monster Hunter Rise wishlist, but that doesn’t make it any less important. We were admittedly a little disappointed when Qurupeco didn’t return in World, especially given that its mimicry ability brings monsters together. 

Watching Peco call for help from numerous monsters and seeing them duke it out in the game’s turf wars would make for a great spectacle. It would also give hunters more opportunities to utilize Rise’s new Wyvern Riding mechanic, which would help counteract Peco’s masterful mimics. 

Rajang

Rajang Monster Hunter World Iceborne
Capcom / Monster Hunter Wiki
Rajang continues to haunt many a hunter’s dreams.

Nothing gets our heart pumping quite like a Rajang quest. Well, maybe a double Rajang quest. This angry ape has been pulverizing players since it punched its way onto Freedom Unite back in 2008. While the claw grip days of the PSP are well behind us, Rajang still refuses to let go of its title as one of the series’ most dangerous monsters. 

Capcom even gave this ferocious beast new moves when it made its way over to Iceborne. Because of this recent update, it’s very plausible that Rajang will make its way over to Rise. Rajang’s would also make perfect use of the game’s terrain, given that it can easily scramble up the game’s mountainous terrain. The added verticality and mobility could even spawn the most aggressive version of Rajang we’ve ever seen. 