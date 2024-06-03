Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles – How to pre-register, all rewards, more

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles is an upcoming match-three mobile game that aims to put a monster-themed spin on the Candy Crush formula.

With the Monster Hunter Wilds release date scheduled for 2025, Capcom is hoping to fill in the gap with its mobile titles. Joining Monster Hunter Now on the Google Play Store and App Store is Monster Hunter Puzzles, a match-three game with similar gameplay to Candy Crush.

If battling iconic monsters and designing your own Felyne island sounds appealing, then we have outlined everything you need to know – including gameplay details, pre-registration regards, and more.

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles details

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles is a match-three puzzle game that features over 450 levels. These puzzles task players with facing off against iconic wyverns from across Capcom’s beast-slaying series.

Matching materials and unleashing combos are required if you wish to repel the deadly wyverns that threaten the Felyne Isles.

Completing puzzles will reward players with acorns, that can be used to rebuild the Felyne Isles and fulfill locals’ requests. In true Monster Hunter fashion, both your avatar and island can also be redesigned by using your collected materials.

No, Capcom has yet to reveal a Monster Hunter Now Puzzles: Felyne Isles release date.

However, with the game’s pre-registration campaign ending on June 26, 2024, we expect it to be released sometime in June or later in July.

How to pre-register for Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles

To pre-register for Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles and gain access to some exclusive rewards, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Search for Monster Hunter Puzzles in the App Store or Google Play Store.

in the App Store or Google Play Store. Click on the Monster Hunter Puzzle App icon .

. Select the ‘Pre-register‘ button.

It’s important to note, that the pre-registration campaign will run from June 3, 2024, until June 26, 2024.

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles pre-registration rewards

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles will be giving out launch day rewards based on the total number of pre-registrants and social media followers. We’ve outlined all the rewards and their requirements below:

Over 50,000 people: 500 gems

500 gems Over 100,000 people: Rathalos Cap (outfit) & Rathalos Parka (outfit)

Rathalos Cap (outfit) & Rathalos Parka (outfit) Over 150,000 people: ???

??? Over 200,000 people: ???

??? Over 250,000 people: ???

??? Over 300,000 people: ???

The devs have yet to reveal a number of the rewards, but we’ll be sure to update this section as and when the prerequisites have been fulfilled, so bookmark this page and check back regularly. For a mobile Monster Hunter game you can play right away, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

