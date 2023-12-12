Monster Hunter Now update v67 patch notes: Gifting system, Item Box Expansions, more

The Monster Hunter Now v67 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now v67 patch notes are live and Niantic has made plenty of fixes and adjustments. Headlining the v67 update is the new gifting system, which enables Hunters to purchase Potions and Paintballs for their friends.

There are also some damage fixes to Light Bowgun, Dual Blades, and Sword and Shield. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes in the game, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the new developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v67 update, which can be found in the list outlined below:

A gifting system has been added. You can purchase gift items in the shop and give them to your Friends. For more information, please see https://niantic.helpshift.com/hc/faq/4372-gift-items/.

Additional Item Box Expansions are now available and can be exchanged with Gems. Please check the Expansion tab in the shop.

When zooming out on the Main screen, location names are now displayed in the field. (can be disabled in the Settings).

Fixed Issues

“Bow’s spread arrows and light bowgun’s spread ammo spread vertically in landscape mode” It has been corrected to spread horizontally, similar to the portrait mode.

“Dual Blades: Shorter flinch duration by monster roars” It has been adjusted to match the flinch duration of other weapon types.

“Sword and Shield: SP Skill during Jyuratodus hunts may not activate” The final leaping slash attack against Jyuratodus has been adjusted to trigger more easily. (Note: It may not activate when Jyuratodus is burrowing in or out of the ground.)



Future plans

Effective February 1, 2024 (*1), the number of times you can receive a gift when a new user who used your referral code starts playing and reaches Hunter Rank 11 will be changed. Before the change: Up to 20 people per account per month After the change: Up to 20 people per account The date is subject to change.



If you received gifts 20 times or more by January 31, 2024, you won’t be eligible to receive gifts from February 1, 2024, onwards.

We plan to modify the feature that allows more than three hunters to participate in hunts for the same paintballed monster by following specific procedures. This is not in line with the intended usage of paintballs, and we aim to update the specification in the near future.

Note: We will not take actions such as account suspension for hunters who have used paintballs this way or participated in these hunts.

So, there you have it, that’s everything outlined in the Monster Hunter Now v67 update. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and updates.

