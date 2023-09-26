The Monster Hunter Now monster roster is about to get a whole lot bigger, so here are all the upcoming beasts that will be released in future updates.

Monster Hunter Now is finally out in the wild and players are currently busy fighting their way through the game’s toothy terrors. However, thanks to the recent Capcom TGS presentation and subsequent Monster Hunter Now 61.1 leaks, we have further information on the upcoming monster lineup.

From deadly subspecies like Azure Rathalos to fan favorites like Zinogre, Niantic certainly has plenty more monsters planned for release. So, whether you’re an avid Hunter looking for your next challenge or simply wish to get an idea of the next weapons and armor you can build, our Monster Hunter Now upcoming monster list has you covered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now upcoming monsters

Pink Rathian

Niantic/Capcom Pink Rathain can quickly chew through even the tankiest Hunters with its poison.

Pink Rathian is all about overwhelming Hunters with its poison-based attacks, that can quickly drain health at a rapid rate. In fact, getting hit by its tail spikes or claws could spell disaster in Monster Hunter Now, due to the limited healing options.

Fortunately, Pink Rathian shares many of the same attacks as its green cousin, so if you can take down regular Rathian, you’ll be able to defeat this subspecies.

Black Diablos

Niantic/Capcom Black Diablos appeared in the first Monster Hunter Now event.

Black Diablos has already technically appeared in Monster Hunter Now, during the Diablos Invasion event. However, this deadly subspecies is not currently a permanent spawn within Monster Hunter Now, so it makes sense that Niantic would eventually add him in an upcoming update.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Black Diablos is much more aggressive than its regular counterpart, which makes taking it down rather challenging.

Zinogre

Niantic/Capcom Zinogre utilizes lightning-fast Thunder attacks to overwhelm its foes.

Zinogre was officially teased during the Capcom TGS presentation, during which the electric dog’s roar could be heard. The oversized canine is one of the most popular monsters in the series, thanks to its unique design and powerful weapons and armor.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While it may look rather bulky, but its speed is nothing to scoff at. In fact, this monster’s Thunder-based attacks can quickly deliver a shocking surprise to Hunters. Players will need to be prepared to dodge its charged claw attacks and deadly tail slams.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Azure Rathalos

Niantic/Capcom Azure Rathalos is one of the trickiest Rath subspecies.

Unlike regular Rathalos, Azure Rathalos is known to stick to the skies more frequently. It’s from this vantage point where this deadly dragon can effortlessly bombard Hunters with AoE fire blasts and deliver killing blows with lunging claw swipes.

Because of this, Azure Rathalos can be rather tricky to hit for melee players, especially weapons that have a much smaller reach like Sword and Shield. We expect this fight will be a true test of Hunter’s power and grasp of the perfect dodge mechanic.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s every upcoming monster in Monster Hunter Now. Of course, like all leaks, these could change before release, so be sure to take these with a grain of salt.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be updating this article as and when new information is announced, so bookmark it and check back regularly for updates. In the meantime, head over to our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC?