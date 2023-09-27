Monster Hunter Now referral code location & rewards

Monster Hunter Now referral codes can net you some free rewards like Potions, Paintballs, and Zenny. So, here’s the Monster Hunter Now referral code location and how you can use it to claim free items each month.

Monster Hunter has always been about teaming up with other players to take down fearsome beasts. In keeping with the cooperative spirit of the series, Monster Hunter Now rewards players for referring their friends.

However, the Monster Hunter Now referral code location can be very easy to miss in-game, especially if you’re preoccupied with hunting the current roster of creatures.

Fortunately, our handy guide will have you collecting free Monster Hunter Now Paintballs and Potions each month.

Monster Hunter Now referral code location

Niantic/Capcom Using Monster Hunter Now referral codes can net you some free rewards.

The Monster Hunter Now referral code location can be found by following these simple steps:

Boot up Monster Hunter Now.

Click on your Hunter profile in the bottom left corner.

in the bottom left corner. Select the ‘ Friends ’ tab.

’ tab. Click the ‘ Add Friends ’ button.

’ button. Scroll down and copy your referral code and share it with other players.

You can receive up to 20 Monster Hunter Now referral code rewards per month, so be sure to constantly add new players to claim them all.

Monster Hunter Now referral code rewards

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now referral code rewards reset every month.

All the Monster Hunter Now referral code rewards can be found below:

x3 Paintball

x5 Potion

x300 Zenny

It’s important to note, that new players will need to install the game and enter the the referral code on the main menu screen. Once this has been done, they’ll need to reach HR 6 for you to both claim the above rewards.

There you have it, that’s how you can refer a friend in Monster Hunter Now. For all the latest news and guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

