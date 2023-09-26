Monster Hunter Now players want drop rates changed as it’s “worse than Diablo 4”

Monster Hunter Now players are calling for Niantic to change the drop rates of monster materials, with many taking days to obtain.

The Monster Hunter series has always been relatively grind-heavy, especially when it comes to getting your hands on the rarest drops. Hunters who have farmed monster plates, rubies, or the dreaded mantles will know just how low material drop rates can be.

Well, Monster Hunter Now also appears to be sticking to this tradition, but unlike other games in the series, players believe the current drop rates are far too low. In fact, many frustrated fans have taken to social media to call out the game’s “grindy” progression.

Monster Hunter Now players want material drop rate changes

“I don’t think we need events. We need a way better progression system. Killing 4* [monsters] and getting only 1*[materials] is just ridiculous,” said one player. “I thought this game was fun for like 30 HR. After that, the game gets very, very, very grindy and boring and risk/reward is something that’s not part of the game. Will uninstall or just forget this game soon. It’s even worse than Diablo 4…”

One player noted how it took them eight days to get eight Monster Bone M for their fire weapon, which has had a drastic impact on their story progression. “Fun times. Been playing since early release HR 43, can’t beat Diablos yet because these bones hold me back from getting an ice weapon. I kind of can’t beat many Legiana with my current GS.”

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now material drop rates can be on the low side.

Other Hunters were keen to point out that certain Rairty 2 and 3 monster materials also appear to have lower drops than their 4 and 5 star counterparts. “I’ve killed [Anajnath] 113 times. I’ve gotten 2 nosebones. I have 28 Primescales,” said one player.

“I had a similar problem with Jagras Primescale, took me like 2 days of farming only Great Jagras, and no progress,” another player commented. “Now had a different one like with Anjanath Tail (2* drop), which is rarer than the 3* material.”

Whether Niantic will change the material drop rate in Monster Hunter Now remains to be seen, but for now, it appears that the infamous desire sensor is very much alive and kicking.

