Monster Hunter Now players call for changes to “ridiculous” travel speed restrictions

Monster Hunter Now players are calling for Niantic to make changes to the game’s “ridiculous” travel speed restrictions.

Monster Hunter Now is finally out in the wild and players are currently taking down the game’s fearsome beasts and building the best weapons. While Monster Hunter Now has received a lot of praise, there have been some gripes that the community has been keen to highlight.

Just like Pokemon Go, Monster Hunter Now imposes travel speed restrictions to stop players from driving and playing at the same time. While this safety feature is incredibly important, the game’s player base believes that it’s currently too restrictive and oftentimes broken.

Monster Hunter Now players slam travel speed restrictions

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now limits players’ travel speed.

The Monster Hunter Now travel speed restrictions have proven incredibly frustrating, with many voicing their anger on the Monster Hunter Now Reddit page. This is especially true for Hunters who commute to work via public transport or simply have a faster walking pace.

While this safety feature has been implemented to prevent Monster Hunter Now players from using the app while driving, the game’s community wants changes.

“It’s bad enough that even when we click the ‘I’m not a driver’ button, we still get shut off while riding in a car, but just now I was literally walking through the hospital where I work and I got restricted,” said one player.

Other members in the Monster Hunter Now community noted how the gameplay speed restriction will crop up when they’re inactive. “Sometimes the GPS drift gets really bad when I’m sitting at home, and the game thinks I’m driving when I’m sitting still,” said another player.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now travel speed restrictions can prevent hunts and material gathering.

Meanwhile, other commenters highlighted just how long it takes for gameplay to resume, which can greatly impact your ability to hunt and gather materials. “Agree, especially about how LONG it takes for it to turn off when you haven’t been moving,” responded one player. “Start moving: BAM! Locked out. Stop moving: Waits FOREVER to realize you’re not moving. So damn frustrating.”

While it’s clear the Monster Hunter Now travel speed restrictions will be here to stay, there is hope that Niantic can improve the overall accuracy and usability of the feature. “At the very least, make the gathering points auto-gather,” said another player. [Maybe] with limited gathering as opposed to just walking to it?”

Whether the devs will change the current speed restrictions in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to play through the game at a slower pace if you wish to have a smooth hunting experience.