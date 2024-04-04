Monster Hunter Now increases Hunter Rank Cap in latest patch

Monster Hunter Now has increased the Hunter Rank Cap in their April 4 patch, along with a variety of new changes to help hunters find and defeat more monsters. Here’s everything Niantic has changed.

Monster Hunter Now is no stranger to changes, and its nature as a live-service mobile game means players will always be looking for new events, resources, and upgrades to both their weapons and characters.

Now, fans can expect a few changes to their characters, with the Hunter Rank Cap increasing as part of the April 4 patch.

Monster Hunter Now increases Hunter Rank Cap

One of the most important chances to Monster Hunter Now is it’s increase to the Hunter Rank Cap, which will now be 300. However, as detailed by Niantic in their notes, players may see an inaccuracy to their rank points, but that will be resolved when you next earn HRP.

On top of this, some story quests have been made a little easier, and certain monster combinations have been adjusted for Hunt-a-thons.

Full Monster Hunter Now patch notes

The full Monster Hunter Now patch notes are listed here:

Hunter Rank cap has been increased to 300. After this server release, there might be temporary inaccuracies in the displayed Hunter Rank Points (HRP) required for the next rank-up. However, these will be resolved by obtaining HRP through hunting, quests, etc.

Some quests in the Season Story have been made easier. The difficulty of certain monsters in some quests have been adjusted. Stats of the subspecies in Urgent Quests have been adjusted.

The combinations of monsters in Hunt-a-thons have been adjusted. Note: Subspecies such as Pink Rathian, Azure Rathalos, and Black Diablos will continue to appear in Hunt-a-thons even after the event “Spring forward with Coral Pukei-Pukei”. *Changes are subject to future event content.

