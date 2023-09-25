Monster Hunter Now community slam “awful” Diablos Invasion event

The Monster Hunter Now community has called out the game’s first event, labeling it as “awful” and “embarrassing”.

The first Monster Hunter Now event has received backlash from the game’s community, with many unable to participate due to the difficulty spike and low spawn rates. Diablos Invasion was meant to pull the community together in order to face one of the game’s toughest monsters, but for many, it proved to be unplayable.

This is obviously incredibly frustrating for players who have been farming the best Monster Hunter Now weapons in order to participate in the event. However, even with some grinding, the Diablos Invasion event proved to be too much of a challenge.

Monster Hunter Now community slams Diablos Invasion event

Niantic/Capcom The first Monster Hunter Now event hasn’t proved popular amongst many players.

“They chose a 5* monster very soon after release. They chose a strong monster that’s weak to an element that only currently comes from from Legiana and not even every weapon type has one,” explained one player. “In a game where they’re trying to push using elementally effective weapons, they made an event around an elementless monster and released another elementless monster. Awful choice across the board.”

While Niantic has put an emphasis on being able to team up with nearby Hunters, this can be extremely difficult in more rural areas. Even if players did manage to form a party, taking down Diablos without an Ice or Dragon weapon still proved to be near impossible for many Hunters.

“I wanted to scream in agony when I used a potion to revive and immediately got one-shotted back to the floor,” said one player. Another commented on how they quickly decided to skip the event entirely.

“As soon as I saw it ask for 300+ defense I was like ‘nope guess I’m not doing this event’… But yeah, this event really showed a lack of understanding of its playerbase. I do as much as I can each day since launch and I’ve just gotten to Chapter 10 in the story and I’m still nowhere close to competing with Diablos.”

Niantic/Capcom Players are hoping the next Monster Hunter Now event will see improvements.

Some players have even suggested that Niantic chose Diablos on purpose to make Hunters purchase more potions from the in-game shop. “This event was designed from the get-go with FOMO in mind,” said one commenter. “You just know some percentage of the casual market players probably bought potions and paintballs to level up faster in preparation for this event.”

There have even been reports from the community that Diablos didn’t even show up during the event, despite receiving increased desert spawns. “I’m at a rank where Diablos spawns normally already and I saw no difference between event times and non-event times,” said one player.

Judging from the number of threads on the Monster Hunter Now Reddit page and discussions on X, it’s clear that much of the game’s player base is not happy with the overall execution of the Diablos Invasion event.

For now, though, the community is hoping Niantic addresses these grievances in time for the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event and 61.1 update.