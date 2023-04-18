Monster Hunter Now closed beta: How to sign up and play the game early

The Monster Hunter Now closed beta sign-ups are now live, giving players the chance to delve into the upcoming monster-slaying game before its official release date.

Monster Hunter Now aims to bring Capcom’s monolithic monster-hunting series to mobile devices with the help of Niantic, the developers behind the ever-popular Pokemon Go. However, instead of capturing and collecting monsters, Hunters will be tasked with tracking down the game’s toothy terrors in the real world and fighting them solo or with other players.

While details on Monster Hunter Now have been rather scarce, the developers have released information on the upcoming closed beta. So, if you’re looking to get an early glimpse of the latest Monster Hunter mobile game, then our Monster Hunter Now closed beta hub has you covered.

The Monster Hunter Now closed beta will release on April 25, 2023. Once live, players can play the closed beta on iOS and Android. Monster Hunter Now’s closed beta will enable players to delve into the monster-slaying action and wield a variety of deadly weapons, as they take down their monolithic foes.

It’s important to note that an exact start time has yet to be revealed by Capcom, but we will update this section as soon as the developers announce further details.

When does the Monster Hunter Now closed beta end?

The Monster Hunter Now closed beta end date has yet to be announced, but we’ll likely hear more information as we get closer to the release date.

How to sign up for the Monster Hunter Now closed beta?

In order to sign-up for the Monster Hunter Now closed beta, players need to register their interest to have a shot at playing the game early. As of writing, closed beta test access will be limited to an estimated 10,000 participants, so follow the instructions outlined below to get started:

Head over to the official Monster Hunter Now website.

Click on the ‘ Closed Beta Test Sign-Up ’ button.

’ button. Enter your email address and fill out the brief questionnaire.

Check your registered email for a beta invite.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Monster Hunter Now closed beta. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest updates.