Monster Hunter Now 61.1 update: Leaks, new Monsters, weapons & decorations

Monster Hunter Now leaks have cropped up online, giving players a sneak peek at all the upcoming monsters, weapons, and battle tools that aim to shake up combat. So, here’s everything that has been revealed so far.

Monster Hunter Now has proven incredibly popular amongst MH fans, securing a whopping five million downloads in its first week. While players around the world are currently farming the best weapons and preparing for the Diablos Invasion event, that hasn’t stopped some leaks from pouring in.

While the Monster Hunter Now 61.1 release date may be a while away, a massive datamine has revealed all the new monsters, weapons, events, and tools that will be coming to the game with the next update. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now 61.1 update.

Contents

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now 61.1 update has leaked ahead of schedule.

No, Niantic has not given details regarding the Monster Hunter Now 61.1 release date. However, the Halloween event that was datamined would indicate that the 61.1 update could be released sometime in October.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as further information is revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Monster Hunter Now leaked monsters in 61.1 update

According to a leak posted on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, the following monsters will be released in the 61.1 update:

Pink Rathian

Black Diablos

Azure Rathalos

Banbaro

The three subspecies listed above are known to be more lethal than their normal counterparts, offering new moves and attack patterns. This means Hunters will need to take extra care when facing them, especially if they wish to avoid any quick carts.

Monster Hunter Now craftable weapons leak

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now 61.1 will have new craftable weapons.

New craftable weapons were also revealed in the Monster Hunter Now 61.1 leak, with many of them requiring Pink Rathian, Black Diablos, and Azure Rathalos materials. You can see all the new craftable weapons that will be coming in the update below:

Blue Corona (Sword and Shield)

Rathalos Glinsword (Great Sword)

Azure Soulscorcher (Light Bowgun)

Wyvern Blade (Long Sword)

Wyvern Blade Indigo (Long Sword)

Azure Mightbow (Bow)

Galebender (Bow)

Cera Coilbender (Bow)

Chaos Shatterer (Hammer)

Wyvern Blade “Blossom” (Great Sword)

Of course, it’s important to note, that this weapon list could change before release and should be taken with a grain of salt.

New Monster Hunter Now 61.1 weapons

The Monster Hunter Now 61.1 update leak also revealed that Dual Blades and Lance will be added to the game. It’s important to note, that the Dual Blades were accidentally shown to Monster Hunter Now players in an official email, so this would certainly help validate this new leak.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, a Charge Blade shield has been found within the game’s files, suggesting that this weapon will also be making its way to the game soon. These additional weapons will certainly add new playstyles to Monster Hunter Now, so be prepared to grind those monster materials ready for their release.

Monster Hunter Now Halloween event

Monster Hunter Now Halloween assets have also been datamined, with a number of spooky pumpkins and a witch’s broom appearing in the game’s files. This would certainly indicate that Niantic will be planning seasonal content for Monster Hunter Now, that could include rewards and additional event quests.

Monster Hunter Now decorations leak

Monster Hunter Now currently lacks many features of the mainline titles, but the 61.1 leak has discovered Decoration names within the game. Decorations serve to bolster a hunter’s skills, allowing them to add even more damage and overall utility to their armor sets.

This is obviously incredibly exciting to those who enjoy min-maxing their weapons and armor sets for the best possible DPS combinations. You can see the full list of leaked Monster Hunter Now Decorations skills here.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now Battle Tools aim to shake up gameplay.

Fans of the Monster Hunter series will be pleased to hear that Demon Powder, Flash Bombs, and Pitfall Traps could be coming to Monster Hunter Now. Known as “Battle Tools” in the game’s files, the items within this category aim to help hunters in their fights against Monster Hunter Now’s beastly foes.

The items are known for having the following effects:

Demon Powder: Temporarily enhance your hunter’s attack.

Temporarily enhance your hunter’s attack. Flash Bomb: Temporarily blinds a monster, lowering the accuracy of its attacks.

Temporarily blinds a monster, lowering the accuracy of its attacks. Pitfall Trap: A trap that catches a monster, stopping its movements for a few seconds.

While the official descriptions for each “Battle Tool” have yet to be announced, it’s safe to assume they will have similar effects to their original iterations.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Monster Hunter Now leaks for the 61.1 update. Make sure you check out our other Monster Hunter Now guides below to get the best possible start in the new mobile game.

