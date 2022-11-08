New Monster Hunter mobile game in development

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Capcom is joining forces with Call of Duty Mobile developer TiMi Studio Group to produce a Monster Hunter mobile game.

Since the launch of Monster Hunter: World in early 2018, the long-running franchise has enjoyed quite the renaissance. The 2018 adventure has sold north of 18 million units worldwide, a figure that contributed to Monster Hunter becoming Capcom’s second-selling IP after Resident Evil.

Monster Hunter Rise’s extraordinary success on Switch and PC has further catapulted the franchise to new heights, with over 11 million units sold.

It hardly comes as a surprise, then, that Capcom wants to revisit the brand’s potential on mobile devices.

Capcom announces new Monster Hunter mobile game

Today, November 8, Capcom and TiMi Studio Group announced a new partnership for the creation of a mobile Monster Hunter adventure.

Details remain scarce as of writing, but a press release notes the project will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series, and offer players a new game experience unique for mobile devices and phones.”

Most importantly, Monster Hunter fans can anticipate a project that allows them to hunt to their heart’s content “anytime and anywhere.”

When the unnamed Monster Hunter title will launch and on what mobile platforms is not yet known. TiMi seems a shrewd choice for Capcom, though.

After all, this is the development crew responsible for Call of Duty Mobile, which topped 650 million downloads earlier this year.

In the past, the Tencent-owned studio has also helmed Pokemon Unite’s mobile version and the incredibly lucrative Honor of Kings. By October of last year, the latter had generated a lifetime revenue of more than $10 billion.

Capcom partnering with TiMi on mobile Monster Hunter content is, thus, an inspired choice. And it seems a choice that will likely generate both entities hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.