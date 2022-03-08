How to watch Monster Hunter Digital Event: Date & time, stream, more

The Monster Hunter Digital Event will finally give players a sneak peek at the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion, revealing new monsters, gameplay info, and more.

Capcom has now announced a date for the Monster Hunter Digital Event, which will reveal a number of exciting details about the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. Rise has proven a huge hit on both Switch and PC, so many Hunters will be eagerly awaiting the new details.

The Sunbreak livestream will mark the first time the developers have showcased gameplay of the new DLC. This means we’ll likely get an early look at new and returning monsters as well as other info pertaining to the beast-slaying franchise.

Here’s everything we know about the Monster Hunter Digital Event, including dates of when you can stream it in your region.

Monster Hunter Digital Event date & times

The Monster Hunter Digital Event takes place on March 15th, 2022 at 14:00 GMT / 7:00 PDT.

These dates were confirmed by the official Monster Twitter account, but if this does change, we’ll be sure to keep this section updated with all the latest information.

Where to watch Monster Hunter Digital Event?

The Monster Hunter Digital Event will be broadcast over on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel.

If you can’t make the livestream dates and timings shown above, then don’t worry, as Capcom will upload the video to their official YouTube channel.

What will be shown at the Monster Hunter Digital Event?

Capcom stated that the Monster Hunter Digital Event will run for approximately 20 minutes and will include exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more. This means we’ll likely see footage of Sunbreak’s new locales, characters, and a number of fights between the expansion’s fearsome beasts.

The devs could even reveal details on upcoming Monster Hunter projects in the works, especially since the franchise celebrates its 18th anniversary. Either way, the Monster Hunter Digital Event is sure to be packed with plenty of exciting announcements.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Monster Hunter Digital event. Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Rise page for all the latest news, guides, and updates.

