Modern Horizons 3’s new Saga is a perfect combo with Golgari Planeswalker

The Hunger Tide Rises is a new green mana Saga debuting in MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set, and fans of the card type and Golgari strategies will be all too happy to add this card to a variety of decks.

Saga Enchantments first appeared in 2019’s Dominaria set and have become a beloved staple of MTG in the years since. The Hunger Tide Rises is part of a cycle of Sagas related to the Modern Horizons 3’s flip-walkers, with Ral and the Implicit Maze and Ajani fells the Godsire continuing the pattern.

The Hunger Tide Rises shows the ascendance of Grist, an insect Planeswalker that can control whole swarms. Grist been an iconic figure in MTG since their debut in Modern Horizons 2, thanks to their unsettling appearance and broad usefulness in Golgari decks.

The Hunger Tide Rises has four chapters, with the first three creating a 1/1 black and green Insect Creature token. Then, when The Hunger Tide Rises progresses to its fourth chapter, its controller may sacrifice any number of Creatures to fetch a Creature with equal or lesser mana value than the number of sacrificed Creatures directly to the field.

As well as serving as a unique token generator and search card, The Hunger Tide Rises works perfectly as an enabler for its namesake. After spending its first three steps generating 1/1 tokens, you’ll have enough Creatures to sacrifice on step four to search for a copy of Grist, the Hunger Tide.

Grist, Voracious Larva – the new pre-spark flip-walker debuting in Modern Horizons 3 – can be used as fuel for the Saga’s third step and brought right back from the grave, ready to be transformed.

MTG players have been quick to figure out clever uses for The Hunger Tide Rises’ search ability. As brought up by Reddit user McWaffeleisen: “Rules question: Can “any number” be 0? Assuming I want to fetch a Memnite because I grew fond of the 1/1s the saga produced and want another, can I just choose to not sacrifice and still get one?”

Other commenters were quick to confirm that this idea would work, alongside another creative suggestion: “Can also go get a Walking Ballista directly into the yard for a Soul Cauldron combo.”

The Hunger Tide Rises is a perfect companion to Modern Horizons 3’s celebration of Planeswalkers, and Saga fans will be happy to give this new four-step searcher a try.