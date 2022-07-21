MLB The Show 22 players praise ‘addicting’ All-Star Diamond Dynasty content

Ryan Lemay . 24 minutes ago

MLB The Show 22 released the new All-Stars program on July 18 in Diamond Dynasty. Included are 30 Diamond Dynasty cards from the American League and National League all-star teams with a 97 rating.

The MLB All-Star game took place in Los Angeles on July 19. The American League defeated the National League for a ninth straight time, winning 3-2.

Washington National star Juan Soto defeated Seattle Mariner Julio Rodriguez in the Home-Run Derby. The MLB The Show developers packs for the best performers from the All-Star Game and Home-Run Derby.

A 99 overall Juan Soto headlines the Home-Run Derby Pack, and a 99 overall Aaron Judge is the main attraction for the All-Star Game pack.

MLB The Show 22 players lauded San Diego Studios for releasing a healthy dose of content during All-Star Weekend.

MLB The Show 23 players love the All-Star Diamond Dynasty content

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 22’s All-Star Program features 15 AL cards.

By earning in-game XP through the Diamond Dynasty program, you can earn 18 of the 30 All-Star cards. The Program ends on August 9, and the last player-pick pack is awarded when you reach 400,000 XP.

San Diego Studio released 30 different Featured Progam Moments that award 45,000 XP. The developers also release Conquest maps and Showdown challenges to help make the grind easier. There are already three Conquest maps worth a total of 60,000 XP and a Showdown worth 15,000 XP

Reddit user RaveWave 52 created a thread and said, “Seriously, this is the most fun I have had in this game this year, and I know there are still a lot of problems with the game, but the content team killed it this week.”

One user commented, “There is so much to do and unlock without spending money. There is also something for everyone’s favorite team. Great game this year so far.”

A second user added, “A Showdown, two Programs, and two Conquests in one day? They are killing it!”

On top of the aforementioned Conquest and Showdown additions, SDS also added two new Programs. One Program features a 99 overall David Ortiz card, and the other Program rewards a Home-Run Derby pack, an All-Star Game pack, and a 97 overall Miguel Cabrera.

MLB The Show 22 players are eating well right now, and they love every bit of the fresh daily content.