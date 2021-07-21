MLB The Show 21 – Road to The Show: How to get promoted to the Majors fast

Creating your own player and grinding up through the Minor Leagues in MLB: The Show 21 can be daunting at first glance, but thankfully, there’s some great tips in order for you to reach the Majors fast!

MLB The Show 21 offers one of the best career modes among the major sports titles. This is largely due to different roads players will take in order to make the Major Leagues and the customization options within.

Road to The Show this year has taken a different approach compared to previous iterations, as players will be asked to replicate superstar Shohei Ohtani’s hybrid style of play.

But, there’s some tips that you can use within the game in order to make it into the big leagues as soon as possible.

Road to The Show promotion tips

Like any other title in the franchise, your created player will start their journey in the Minors. More specifically, AA which is the lowest point of any team’s farm system that The Show replicates. Along the way you’ll need to prove your worth to your team in order to get promoted.

When you initially begin, you’ll be asked if you want to continue with the Pitcher/Position player combination, but through our tests, we’ve found that doing this takes quite a bit longer than choosing one or the other.

Here’s some tips for players to get into the Majors quickly.

Choose a team in need of your desired position

You’ll have the choice to select the team you want to be drafted to and a good tip is to pick a team that needs a player in the position you are playing in. Take the Detroit Tigers or Baltimore Orioles, for example, they are both young teams, with a lot of spots available for Pitchers and Positions players.

This will lead you to climb the ranks faster if you’re playing well, and it could lead to a promotion within a year or so.

Use perks to increase your overall rating

Over the course of the game, you’ll unlock certain perks and archetypes for your player, and you’ll also have the option to purchase perks from the community market.

These drastically affect some of your ratings within the game and, using a combination of certain ones such as Velocity, Power, and Control, can increase your overall immensely.

The high your player’s rating is, the more likely your franchise is to call you up into the MLB. Usually, it’ll take around the mid-70s to 80s for your player to get called up, so not too long if you equip the right perks.

The above tips are more than likely going to increase your chances of leveling up to the MLB level, and you’ll find the real game begins when your created player makes it to the big leagues!