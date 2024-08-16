Mirthwood: Release date, trailer & everything we know

With ferocious monsters, charming forests, and cute homesteads, Mirthwood is set to tick many boxes for cozy gaming fans.

This title promises to combine life simulation and RPG mechanics, offering an enchanting blend of foraging, farming, and fighting. Created by Bad Ridge Games and published by V Publishing, Mirthwood is a title to keep an eye on.

Here’s everything we know about the game before its official release, including when it’ll be released and what players can expect when playing it for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Mirthwood will release on September 11, 2024.

The developers promise that more features, like co-op play, will be added to the game in 2025. We’ll update this hub when more information becomes available.

Platforms

Bad Ridge Games Mirthwood gameplay as seen on the official Steam page.

Mirthwood is a PC-only release that will be available for fans to download on Steam. There’s already a Steam page for the game where you can wishlist the title.

It’s currently unknown whether Mirthwood will be available on other platforms or remain a PC-exclusive. We’ll update this hub if more details become available.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Official game trailer

Premiering on July 26, 2024, via the V Publishing YouTube channel, a detailed gameplay trailer allowed potential fans to glimpse Mirthwood in action.

The trailer showcased the blend between cute and eerie locales, along with the trading, farming, and social mechanics present in the game. It described the “simulated world” of Mirthwood and highlighted how refreshingly open-ended the game appeared to be.

Gameplay, story & key features

Bad Ridge Games

The official trailer describes Mirthwood as “an enchanting open-world RPG life sim,” which accurately summarizes the game’s offerings.

Article continues after ad

Players can explore six unique regions while adventuring throughout the game, going on quests, meeting lovable NPCs, and battling monsters. A leveling and gearing system is in place to offer a true sense of progression.

Farming and homestead mechanics also let players grow crops, craft their own goods, and trade across multiple towns.

Currently, Mirthwood looks like the perfect blend between an indie RPG and a cozy sim game. It’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of Stardew Valley, The Sims, or Fable, and even fans of The Elder Scrolls might find something to get excited about.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more games like Mirthwood, check out our ranking of the best cozy games to add to your library.