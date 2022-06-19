Minecraft’s Lightyear DLC: Release date, trailer & everything we know

Disney’s Lightyear will take flight in Minecraft and we’ve got everything you need to know about the official DLC pack arriving in Mojang’s popular sandbox game.

Lightyear is Pixar’s latest animated feature, acting as a spinoff from the much-beloved Toy Story franchise. Acting as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear himself, the space ranger is now headed for Minecraft with plenty of goodies to boot.

If you’re eager to go to infinity and beyond in Minecraft then here is all you need to know about the Lightyear crossover DLC.

Minecraft x Lightyear release date

The official crossover pack for Buzz Lightyear’s arrival in Minecraft was released on June 17, 2022. The DLC pack is available to download immediately but players will require Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and access to the Minecraft marketplace beforehand.

What’s included in the DLC?

Players will get access to story-based content, with the devs stating that you can “play through Buzz’s origin story and help him navigate an alien planet after an unfortunate crash landing.”

There will be five missions included with the DLC, that will see players navigate “a hostile jungle, a swamp, and a mine, as well as various alien settlements.”

Flying vehicles, using exciting gadgets, and defeating bosses will be part of the adventure. For players hoping to get a new Character Creator item, the Lightyear DLC will include new content for those looking to redress their characters. The pack isn’t available on Nintendo Switch but will arrive “soon” according to the developers.

How much will it cost?

The best part about this crossover DLC pack is that it’s free. Players won’t need to pay to suit up as Buzz Lightyear on his adventure to conquer Zerg.

And there you have it! Now you’re ready to enjoy this brilliant crossover from Disney. Be sure to check out more Minecraft content, as we cover all that the game has to offer.