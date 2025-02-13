MindsEye: Trailer, platforms & everything we know

MindsEye is an upcoming thriller from Build A Rocket Boy. It looks to deliver a cinematic action-adventure experience for players, and here’s all we know about it so far.

The February State of Play revealed some exciting titles coming to PS5 in 2025 and beyond, including MindsEye. This single-player game is set in a fictional future where AI, robotics, and neural implants have shaped society, and it’s up to protagonist Jacob Diaz to uncover the secrets of his past.

With promises of an immersive story, explosive combat, and high-octane driving, these are all the details we have so far.

No, there isn’t a concrete release date for MindsEye yet but according to the reveal trailer, it will arrive sometime in summer 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

As soon as a set date is announced, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Trailers

Two reveal trailers were shown during the February 2025 State of Play. The first gave players a glimpse into the core narrative including a look at protagonist Jacob and other characters.

The second was a gameplay trailer highlighting some third-person action, and the fast-paced driving fans will experience.

Story details

Set in Redrock, MindsEye follows Jacob Diaz, a former soldier with a mysterious neural implant experiencing memory loss and flashbacks. The implant haunts him with fractured memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever.

Desperate to discover the secrets of his past, he sets out on a series of dangerous missions. Jacob’s not the only one searching for answers though so he’ll come up against political corruption, unchecked military, and the constant threat of hostile artificial intelligence. The narrative promises to be extremely immersive, mind-bending and complex

Build A Rocket Boy MindsEye follows Jacob Diaz as he looks to uncover his lost memories.

Gameplay

There looks to be plenty of action in store as players will have to control Jacob on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air.

Third-person gunplay will be a big feature (including driving combat). From the gameplay trailer there also looks to be an emphasis on taking cover during shootouts, and it appears Jacob has a trusty drone that can assist in battle. In one clip we can see it pinging the area to give him easier visibility of enemies’ locations.

On the driving side of things, it’s set to be high-octane so you’ll no doubt be speeding through the streets.

That’s all we know about MindsEye so far. For more upcoming games, check out our hubs for Borderlands 4, Digimon Story Time Stranger, Tides of Annihilation, Lies of P: Overture DLC, and Directive 8020.