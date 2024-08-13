Midnight Society says Dr Disrespect left game studio to “do what he needs to do”

Disgraced streamer Dr Disrespect agreed to leave his game studio, Midnight Society, in order to “do what he needs to do” according to Deadrop’s co-creator Quinn DelHoyo.

In June 2024, it was revealed that Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, had been permanently banned on Twitch for sending inappropriate messages to an underage user.

After former Twitch employees came forward and numerous companies who had been working with Doc began to distance themselves from him, the streamer confessed to the allegations.

Article continues after ad

One of the first companies to end their relationship with Beahm was the game studio he helped co-found, Midnight Society, after the streamer admitted to the allegations in a call.

As it turns out, Dr Disrespect’s decision to leave the company was something he agreed was the right thing to do.

Speaking with Decrypt, creative director Quinn DelHoyo explained that Doc’s admission “didn’t align with the principles” of Midnight Society and it was a “tough” but “right” decision to terminate the streamer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 1:00)

“All four of us, we amicably decided, ‘hey you know what is best for Midnight Society’. That way we can go after our vertical extraction shooter in Deadrop and things that we’re trying to set out to do and he can do the things that he needs to do to take care of himself and all that,” he said.

DelHoyo noted the call was mutual with all parties agreeing this was the right action. This was alluded to by Dr Disrespect in his long tweet where he said, “we made the painful decision collectively, to have me step down.”

Article continues after ad

As for the “things that he needs to do,” the streamer has been hinting at a return to streaming with a series of cryptic tweets and changes to his header images on social media.

Dr Disrespect promised to return after taking an “extended vacation” with his family, but it’s unclear when that will be or if he will return to YouTube after being demonetized on the platform.

Article continues after ad

In the past month, the streamer has been bleeding followers on YouTube, losing nearly 20,000 subscribers in 30 days.

Article continues after ad

If he does come back, one platform he might stream on could be Kick. Back when the allegations came to light and Doc confessed, the site’s staff confirmed they had no plans to preemptively ban Dr Disrespect, claiming it was still “too soon.”