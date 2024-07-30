Midnight Society reveals truth about Dr Disrespect’s role & refunds Doc cosmetic

Game studio Midnight Society is further distancing itself from Dr Disrespect by dismissing his involvement and refunding one of his cosmetics.

In June, former Twitch employees revealed Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, was permanently banned from the platform in 2020 for sending explicit messages to a minor.

The streamer would eventually confess that these allegations were true, but remained adamant that no criminal charges were ever brought against him. Twitch had reportedly alerted the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children over the severity of the messages.

Amid the backlash, numerous companies cut ties with Doc, including game company Midnight Society.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Midnight Society revealed they held an emergency call with Beahm after the allegations first surfaced and the streamer admitted to messaging a minor.

The studio’s co-founder, Robert Bowling, also dismissed Dr Disrespect’s involvement with Deadrop, the studio’s first game.

Dr Disrespect/Midnight Society Midnight Society cut ties with Dr Disrespect after he admitted to the allegations.

“His job as an influencer was to bring eyeballs and community to it,” he said. “Having some initial marketing in the beginning we wouldn’t have otherwise definitely helped.”

Bowling further stressed that the game’s studio was able to get investments from Bitkraft and Polychain Capital due to the team’s success on past projects and not because of Dr Disrespect.

Just like NBA 2K and Rogue Company, Deadrop has removed Dr Disrespect cosmetics from the game and is issuing a refund to players.

In a Discord post in July, Midnight Society confirmed that users who purchased the “2TIME” License Plate and Vehicle Wrap would receive a refund.

The “2TIME” plate has since been changed to “REDRUM” – a reference to The Shining, an ‘murder’ spelled backward.

Since admitting to sending the messages, Dr Disrespect hasn’t been seen, but has promised to return to the streaming world down the line.

“I’m taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I’m coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders,” he said in his final statement on X.

In late July, Dr Disrespect uploaded a mysterious new header image to his profile, sparking rumors that a possible return could be coming sooner than later.