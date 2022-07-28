Midnight Society reveals Project Moon minimum specs and fans are concerned

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Dr Disrespect’s game studio, Midnight Society, has released the minimum specs to run their upcoming snapshot of Project Moon and it’s left founders a bit concerned.

In January 2022, Dr Disrespect revealed his new game studio ‘Midnight Society’ which is set to allow a group of “founders” to vote and influence the development of their game: Project Moon.

The founders have been chosen, and Midnight Society is set to release the first snapshot of the game on July 29 during their first-ever founder’s event in Los Angeles, California.

The studio has released the minimum specs for the upcoming snapshot, and it’s leaving founders a bit concerned.

Project Moon Snapshot Minimum Specs

Just a day before the snapshot is set to be revealed, Midnight Society posted the minimum specs required to run the game.

Here are the Minimum Specs to run Project Moon’s first snapshot:

Windows 10

4.2 GHz i7-7700k

32GB Ram

20GB available HDD space

Nvidia GTX 1080

Seeing the rather high minimum requirements for the game has left founders concerned about whether or not they’ll be able to play the game.

One user shared his specs asking whether or not their PC will run the snapshot, following up the tweet by saying: “Got me concerned a bit.”

While another player explained that they think 32GB of ram is a lot, and they hope that 16GB will be enough to run it.

A third founder slammed the studio for only providing a one-day notice for players to get the upgrades needed for it, and claims that if their PC doesn’t run the snapshot they will be selling their Founders Pass.

They said: “JFC, really? ONE DAY notice to get the upgrades needed for this? If my lower stats PC doesn’t run this off rip, I’m 100% selling my Founders Pass when I can. F*cking hell. Be better at transparency and communication, @12am.”

However, dozens of others are ready to fire up the first build of the game on July 29 when it’s revealed during Midnight Society’s Founders event.