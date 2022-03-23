Midnight Society assures fans Project Moon game isn’t about “making money” amid NFT fears

Dr Disrespect’s game studio, Midnight Society, assured fans their upcoming Project Moon game isn’t about “making money” because NFT integration will always be entirely optional.

NFT integration is considered to be a huge concern among gamers and developers. Valve President Gabe Newell banned NFT games from Steam, claiming there’s a lot of “sketchy behavior” surrounding them, and players have widely condemned the practice.

However, not everyone is against them. Some believe the concerns are blown out of proportion because people don’t understand what’s happening, and as a result, overlook the perks of NFT integration in gaming.

Advertisement

As the debate rages on, Midnight Society assured fans that Project Moon won’t be a game people play to “make money.” Instead, they insisted it’s all about having fun, and stressed the fact NFT integration is optional.

“Our job here is to create a really killer game,” the studio heads said during an AMA on Discord. “All of the blockchain NFT integration stuff right now is focused entirely on the Founders Pass stuff, and your account is sort of tied to all of that stuff.

“If you don’t care about that stuff, or you don’t have an interest in it, or you’re even actively against it, then just play the game and don’t worry about any of that stuff. You’re never going to be forced or pressured or told to interact with any of that stuff whatsoever.

Advertisement

“I feel like when people are like. ‘Oh, this is an NFT game, or it’s a blockchain game, it is not, because generally the definition of those things are like all of that gameplay level stuff is written to the chain, and that is not what we’re doing.

Read More: Midnight Society responds as fans accuse dev of stealing images

“This is not a game you play to make money. This is a game where you play it to have fun. The only difference is I believe very strongly that when you buy things, when you buy games, and when you buy anything, you should be able to sell it.”

Advertisement

The relevant part of the video beings at 1:20:19.

Dr Disrespect echoed the sentiment during a stream on March 15: “You don’t have to have NFTs to play the game,” he said.

“It doesn’t change your experience of the game once it releases, and it will continue to be free-to-play.”

Still, not everyone is keen on the idea, including some members of the Champions Club, who voiced their concerns on the Dr Disrespect subreddit. So, there’s still a lot of division about it in the lead-up to the game’s launch.