Midnight Society closes doors 7 months after booting Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect’s game studio, Midnight Society, has closed its doors just months after cutting ties with the popular streamer.

Back in June 2024, Midnight Society cut ties with Dr Disrespect after the YouTube streamer admitted to inappropriately messaging a minor on Twitch.

Just a few months later, the studio cut down the size of its dev team while leaving many of its fans and active players wondering about the future of its game, Deadrop.

On Thursday, January 30, fans got their long-awaited answer about the future of Deadrop as Midnight Society has revealed they’re closing the studio entirely.

Article continues after ad

Midnight Society closes after Dr Disrespect controversy

“Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP,” they said.

“We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members. If you know anyone who’s hiring please forward this message to them or DM us for direct intros.

Article continues after ad

“We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our community members and deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal.”

Article continues after ad

Former Midnight Society level designer Brad Boice took to LinkedIn to share the news as well, revealing that the studio is “out of funding” and “everybody needs to pack up and go home.”

“The team at Midnight Society got our 2-day notice yesterday that the studio is out of funding and everybody needs to pack up and go home. Everyone I worked with at Midnight Society is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING at what they do and is now jobless. I thought we had much, much more runway with funding,” he said.

Article continues after ad

News of the studio’s closure has left many confused about the status of their Founders Pass NFTs that were purchased when the game’s first version was released.

“Where does this leave the Founders?” one person asked.

Article continues after ad

Another said: “Massive L man. This studio should be rolling in the dough and funding. Poor leadership.”

Dr Disrespect reacted to the news on stream as well, confirming the studio’s closure after revealing YouTube has decided to remonetize his channel on the platform.