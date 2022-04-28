Microsoft confirms June Xbox & Bethesda showcase in usual E3 slot

E3 may not be happening this year, but Microsoft has announced an Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase live stream in its place.

Gaming fans everywhere were disappointed when E3 2022 was officially canceled, meaning for the third year running there would be no annual gaming convention from the ESA.

The annual amid-June gaming conference is one of the most anticipated each year and is responsible for some of the most exciting announcements in gaming history. Despite expectations tbat E3 would go fully digital, the 2022 show was canned entirely.

Now, Microsoft have announced they are taking up that same E3 slot with a show of their own to premiere new Xbox & Bethesda content.

Save the date! Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

Microsoft announces Xbox & Bethesda showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be held on June 12 at 10 am PT, 1 pm PT, 6 pm BT. According to the announcement the show will include, ” everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

The show will stream on multiple outlets including Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch pages. While Xbox will be carrying on with a show in place of the canceled E3, neither Sony nor Nintendo have revealed if they will follow suit.

While E3 may be a thing of the past, it seems that Xbox is trying to continue the tradition with a showcase of their very own.