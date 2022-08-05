Microsoft begins Xbox Game Pass family plan rollout in select countries

Microsoft has begun testing a new Xbox Game Pass family plan after many teasers. This preview is only available to certain countries for the moment while the company still works out how the plan will operate.

A new Xbox Game Pass family plan has just been made available in Colombia and Ireland, with Xbox users from these countries able to test out the new plan as part of early trials of the long-awaited feature.

The plan will allow up to four other users to be added to the one subscription with the only condition being that all users must be located in the same country.

One of Microsoft’s senior technical program officers, Tyler Mittleider, issued a post on the official Xbox news website, explaining how it’ll impact Game Pass users.

“This makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.”

Microsoft Users will be able to add up to four family members or friends to their family plan

How to sign up for Xbox Game Pass family plan preview

Mittleider explains how testers in Colombia or Ireland will be able to sign up for the Xbox Insider preview. Those eligible and willing must simply head over to the Microsoft Store and sign up for the plan. This will then automatically convert their existing Game Pass plan to the new Family plan that will be, “based upon the monetary value of the old membership.”

For example, those who have a month of Ultimate will then have their plan converted over to 18 days of the new family pass plan. Once signed up, head over to the Microsoft Account page where you’ll then be able to add up to four other users to the joint account.

Adding new users can be done by sending an invite via email or by requesting to generate links that can then be shared with friends and family. However, Mittleider does note in the post that there have been issues with converting normal Game Pass Ultimate memberships over to the new family pass subscription.

The preview version of this new family plan is currently available for €21.99 a month, or around $25 USD. There is no word on when this plan will be available in other parts of the world.