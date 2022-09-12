Is Metal: Hellsinger on Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about the FPS rhythm game’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Metal: Hellsinger is the latest FPS game that aims to provide a musical twist with its over-the-top demon-slaying action. However, those looking to blast their ways through the hellish hordes will be wondering whether Metal: Hellsinger will be making its way to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

After all, Game Pass enables players to download and play titles from a huge catalog of genres. So, if you’re looking to blast some demons to the beat in Metal: Hellsinger, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Metal: Hellsinger coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The Outsiders Metal: Hellsinger is a new FPS rhythm game.

Metal: Hellsinger will release on Game Pass for PC on September 15, 2022. This will enable subscribers to play the game without having to purchase a copy of the upcoming FPS title.

Unlike other conventional FPS titles, Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm shooter, where players are rewarded for blasting their enemies to the beat. In fact, the more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more destruction you will cause to your demonic foes.

Whether you’re an FPS fan looking for your next action-packed adventure or a massive rhythm game fanatic, then Metal: Hellsinger’s release on Game Pass for Xbox and PC is a bonus for any player.

How to access Metal: Hellsinger on Xbox Game Pass

In order to play Metal: Hellsinger on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft store to begin downloading Metal: Hellsinger when it releases on September 15, 2022. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play the FPS Rhythm game for as long as you like.

So, there you have it, everything you need about Metal: Hellsinger on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Metal: Hellsinger hub for all the latest news and updates.