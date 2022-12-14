Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Tyler is Dexerto's Junior Tips and Guides Writer. He loves many games but is particularly fond of JRPGs and The Last of Us. When he's not writing about and playing video games, he can be found listening to pop-punk or watching anime. You can contact him at tyler.constable@dexerto.com

The Mega Man Battle Network games are finally getting a modern console release. Here’s everything we know about this huge Capcom collection of beloved spin-off titles, including release date, trailer, platforms & more.

The Mega Man Battle Legacy series was a unique tactical turn-based take on Capcom‘s iconic platformer. The original spin-off title, Mega Man Battle Network, launched for the Game Boy Advance in 2001, with its positive reception resulting in multiple sequels, and the successful anime adaption — MegaMan NT Warrior.

Over twenty years later, diehard Mega Man fans and newcomers alike will soon get the chance to experience the entire series on modern consoles thanks to the newly announced Battle Legacy Collection.

Contents

Capcom Experience all 10 Mega Man Battle Network games when the Legacy Collection releases in 2023.

Release date and platforms

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will launch worldwide on April 14, 2023, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The collection was announced at the latest Nintendo Direct, where a Switch release was revealed. Capcom released an official statement shortly after, confirming the series will also be making its way to PS4 and PC.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Trailer

A short trailer was released to announce the collection which featured gameplay footage, brief explanations of combat mechanics, and a look at some of the enhanced and new features that are exclusive to the collection.

A second trailer was released on December 14, 2022, which revealed the collection’s release date alongside some new gameplay footage

You can check out both trailers below:

1st Trailer

2nd Trailer

Content

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will feature all 10 Battle Network games and will be available to purchase as a single physical release, or digitally where it will be split over two volumes.

The following games are featured in the collection:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

Alongside the games, the release will also include a music mode featuring over 188 songs from the series, and an exclusive art gallery containing over 1000 illustrations.

Capcom The Mega Man Battle Network games combine strategy RPG and card-based systems for unique combat.

Gameplay features

The Battle Network games are strategy RPGs that feature a grid-based combat system with card battle elements. Combat takes place on a 3×6 grid where players control Mega Man, as well as series protagonist, Lan Hikari, who can utilize Battle Chips to enhance Mega Man’s skills and gain an advantage in battle. Before entering combat players must choose 30 Battle Chips which act as a deck.

The core gameplay is split between net world combat and real-world exploration. During the exploration segments, players take control of Lan who can travel around the map, and interact with NPCs in order to progress the main story.

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Battle Network Legacy Collection. Be sure to check out our other hubs below, for all the latest information on upcoming video game releases:

