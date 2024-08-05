Mecha Break Twitch drops: How to get PC beta access

The Mecha Break beta test is currently live on PC, so here’s how you can get early access via the current Twitch drops event.

Mecha Break is an upcoming multiplayer game that sees players take control of their very own mech in intense PvP battles. To celebrate the upcoming release, Amazing Seasun Games have teamed up with Twitch to give Steam players early access.

During the beta, pilots can test out the game’s multiplayer and pilot the deadly mechs ahead of the official launch. So, if you’re curious about Mecha Break and want to know how you can gain access to the beta, then our handy guide has you covered.

Mecha Break Twitch drops event duration

Amazing Seasun Games

Mecha Break Twitch drops event started on August 3, 2024, at 7pm PST and will run until August 8. The game will then undergo server maintenance on August 9, during which players won’t be able to access the game.

The Steam playtests open sign-ups will then go live on August 10, 2024, and will be available until August 13, 2024, at 9am PST.

How to get Mecha Break Twitch drops beta access?

Amazing Seasun Games

To claim Mecha Break Twitch drops, you must follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Mecha Break website. Link your Steam account and Twitch account. Link your email address (optional). Watch any Mecha Break live streams with Twitch drops enabled. Once you’ve earned a Twitch drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now‘. Return to the Mecha Break website and select the ‘Check Eligibility’ button. Open Steam and activate your Mecha Break beta test code to begin playing.

It’s important to note that the current Mecha Break beta test is only for Steam players. Those aiming to play on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will need to wait for future dates.

How to activate Mecha Break beta code on Steam

Amazing Seasun Games

Once you have received your Mecha Break activation code, you’ll need to redeem it on Steam. You can do this via these simple steps:

Open Steam via the desktop or mobile launcher. Click on the ‘Games‘ tab (top left). Select ‘Activate a product on Steam’. Enter your code. Then follow the instructions to complete the download.

Now that you know how to gain access to the Mecha Break beta, be sure to check out our Mecha Break hub for all the latest details and everything you need to know about the game.