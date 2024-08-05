Mecha Break: Everything we know

Mecha Break is an upcoming multiplayer game that pits players against one another in deadly mech-based matches. So, here’s everything you need to know – including the release window, platforms, gameplay, and how to pre-register.

Mecha Break aims to bring adrenaline-fueled mech-based action to both console and PC when it releases. The game pits players against one another in deadly PvP arena-style matches, where teamwork and objective play are imperative to clutching a dominant victory.

With pre-registrations now live on Steam, our handy Mecha Break has covered everything you need to know about the upcoming game. So, here’s when you can expect to play it, how to pre-register, and what to expect from the full launch.

Amazing Seasun Games

There is currently no Mecha Break release date. However, the official trailer notes that it will be launching in 2025. As always, we’ll update this section as and when the devs release more information.

Mecha Break platforms

Mecha Break will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Nintendo Switch launch hasn’t been revealed, so you’ll need one of the above platforms if you wish to take part in the mech-based action.

Gameplay

Mecha Break is an upcoming multiplayer mech game that pits players against one another in deadly PvP and co-op matches. Players can pick from four different classes: Defender, Brawler, Sniper, and Support.

Each mech type has unique abilities and weaponry that can also be customized. Mecha Break gameplay will differ depending on each map’s objective, with some requiring players to capture a specific objective, destroy a target, or pick up and escort an object.

With only one Mecha type being allowed per team, good synergy and teamwork are key in Mecha Break, especially if you wish to win more games.

Is Mecha Break free to play?

The devs have yet to reveal whether Mecha Break will be free-to-play. However, we do know that there is currently a free and paid battle pass that enables players to unlock new cosmetics, mods, and other items.

Is it pay to win?

Amazing Seasun Games

It’s still too early to tell whether Mecha Break is pay-to-win, but we do know that the premium battle pass features Supply Crates. The crates enable players to unlock random mods that can enhance your Mech’s stats.

Depending on the mod you gain access to this could greatly change your mech’s performance in combat, giving you an edge over your foes. Of course, time will only tell how impactful this feature is.

Is there crossplay & cross-progression?

With Mecha Break being available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC – many players will be wondering if it has crossplay and cross-progression. As of writing, the developers have yet to reveal any details on whether the game will support these highly requested features.

Given the game is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S, it’s safe to assume that these systems will be able to join one another. After all, both systems have historically been able to play with one another.

As for PS5 crossplay and cross-progression, we’ll have to see what the devs have planned. We’ll update this section as soon as more details are revealed.

How to pre-register for Mecha Break

Amazing Seasun Games

To pre-register for Mecha Break, simply follow these simple instructions below:

Head over to the official Mecha Break Steam page. Sign into your Steam account or make one. Select the ‘Request Access’ button.

Once you have done the above, you’ll be entered for a chance to join the current playtest phase. You’ll be notified by email if you have been successful, so be sure to check your inbox.

System requirements

The current Mecha Break system requirements can be found below, with both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the game smoothly.

It’s important to note, that these specifications could change before the game’s full release, so do bear this in mind when playing.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or higher

Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or higher Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 / Radeon RX 570 or higher

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Processor: Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or higher

Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or higher Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 5700XT or higher

If you’re looking for more mech-based content or just waiting for Mecha Break’s full release, then be sure to check out our Armored Core 6 page.