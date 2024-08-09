Mecha Break beta patch notes: All Striker buffs & nerfs

The Mecha Break beta patch notes have brought significant changes to its Strikers, with the focus being on buffing weaker mechs and nerfing those that have been punching above their weight. Make sure to read all the latest changes to see if your main has been impacted.

Headlining Mecha Break‘s August 9 balance patch are the damage buffs to Alysnes and increased Energy Capacity of Falcon. It’s hoped these adjustments will help both Strikers deal more damage, while also giving them more survivability out on the field.

Article continues after ad

There are also several nerfs to the game’s most powerful units, with the devs reducing Pinaka’s magazine size and direct hit damage. So, if you’re aiming to delve into the open beta and want to see which Strikers have been changed, then our patch notes have everything you need to know.

Mecha Break Striker buffs & nerfs

To enhance combat effectiveness based on player feedback from the Limited Access Beta, the August 9 patch notes have made adjustments to the following Strikers:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alysnes

Energy capacity increased from 38,000 to 43,000. Energy regen increased from 5,470 to 6,200 points/sec on land.

Lock-on range increased from 410 to 500 meters. Adjusted [Energy Autocannon] and [Gauss Cannons] accuracy by distance.

Enhanced uncharged shots’ damage for [Energy Autocannon]; added charged shot feature for post-armor purge.

Increased damage for [Battle Halberd] four-hit combo and leaping cleave; increased [Induced Sword] damage.

Max HP increased to 23,000 post-armor purge; lock-on time reduced from 0.9 to 0.5 seconds.

No energy consumption for maneuvers and melee attacks for 4 seconds post-armor purge; ground/aerial boosts create lockable optical illusions.

Falcon

Energy capacity increased from 28,000 to 32,000. Energy regen increased from 5,700 to 6,700 points/sec on land.

[Recon Kit] scans increased from 6 to 7.

Speed up each round’s reload time for [Heavy Missiles] to 0.5 seconds.

Amazing Seasun Games There’s been a fair amount of adjustments in Mecha Break’s first patch.

Narukami

Added voice alert when [Decoy Drone] is destroyed.

Luminae

[Supportive Jetwing] now only enhances the Striker’s Energy Regen and Mobility while disabling enemy fire control systems within range in [Corruption Form].

[Repair Drone] now deals direct projectile continuous damage while in [Corruption Form].

Panther

Energy consumption for dash attack initiation increased from 3,000 to 4,000 points; ongoing consumption increased from 3,200 to 3,800 points/sec.

Reduced energy consumption for [Lance] dash attack initiation from 5,000 to 4,000 points.

Prioritized [Complex Shield] depletion for frontal attacks when [Complex Shield] and [Reinforced Complex Shield] are both active.

Reduced the number of [Shield Booster Kit] activations from 5 to 3. The recharge time is now 9 seconds, and the effect applies only to the [Reinforced Complex Shield].

Inferno

Increased energy capacity from 46,000 to 48,000.

Slightly enhanced [Booster Kit] energy recovery. The Striker is now immune to staggering when [Booster Kit] is activated.

Stego

Reduced vertical aiming angle in [Turret Form].

Aquila

Adjusted lock-on time for [Mobile Beam Cannon] to 0.5 seconds outside sniper mode and 0.8 seconds for moving targets in sniper mode.

Pinaka

Reduced [Splitter] magazine size from 15 to 10.

Reduced [Cover Airdrop Kit] direct hit damage on enemy units.

Decreased [Emergency Support Drone] repair speed and reduced its defense field recovery by 6 seconds.

If you’re wondering how you can gain access to the Mecha Break open beta, then be sure to check out our guide to see how you can get involved.