Madden NFL’s only competition Maximum Football goes free-to-play

Madden NFL’s only competition, Maximum Football, will go free-to-play for its upcoming release on console and PC.

Since 2K Games’ last foray into football sims with NFL 2K5, EA has dominated the football simulation space uncontested.

Maximum Football has sat on the perimeter for a few years, though, offering up alternative gridiron experiences in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

While Maximum Football never receives rave reviews, it at least gives players the option to switch between Canadian, American, and College football modes.

And the newest entry from developer Modus Studios Invictus will give fans of the sport yet another reason to hit the field.

Today, February 7, publisher Modus Games announced plans to release Maximum Football 2023 as a free-to-play title.

The sim, built in Unreal Engine 5, will hit PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on an unspecified date. However, Steam players can expect the game to enter Early Access sometime this spring.

An announcement trailer accompanied the news, teasing multiplayer modes, physics-based gameplay, and a variety of customization options.

In an FAQ on the Maximum Football website, Modus Studios explained the switch to free-to-play will allow the team to “build on the game over time.”

The FAQ additionally noted that loot boxes and other forms of “randomized premium content” will not feature in the release.

In terms of content, prospective players can anticipate a Dynasty Mode that casts them as Head Coach to recruit, draft, and manage a team. Pro Season Mode promises a professional season comprised of 31 teams competing for championship status.

Modus Studios has also confirmed local and multiplayer options for Maximum Football 2023, along with plans for cross-platform matchmaking. When further details will surface is not yet known, but the Steam Early Access release in spring should offer much more insight.