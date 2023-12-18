Max Payne voice actor, James McCaffrey, dies at 65

James McCaffrey, whose gravelly voice became synonymous with the character of Max Payne, has died at the age of 65.

James McCaffrey began acting in TV and film, with his biggest role coming in Rescue Me in 2004.

However, his voice became a video game staple in 2001 with the release of the first Max Payne, when he voiced the titular character. He would go on to do so again in the two Max Payne sequels.

He was also well known for lending his voice to characters in the Control and Alan Wake franchises.

Max Payne voice actor dies after his battle with cancer

On December 18, 2023, TMZ reported that McCaffrey had died. His death was confirmed by his management, who shared that he died on Sunday, December 18th, 2023, surrounded by his friends and family after a battle with multiple myeloma.

The news of James McCaffrey’s death began to spread online after a tribute was posted on Instagram by Kevin Dillon, actor and friend to McCaffrey, saying: “my best friend you will be missed.”

Instagram

Remedy, the developers behind the first two Max Payne games, as well as Alan Wake II, paid tribute to McCaffrey as well, saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey… His remarkable talent not only gave life to our characters but also left an enduring impact on our community.”

Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy, also personally paid respects to the Max Payne actor on X, explaining that McCaffrey was “… a joy to work with.”

McCafrey is survived by his wife, Rochelle Bostrom, and daughter, Tiernan.