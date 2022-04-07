Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes: Everything we know so far

The early 2000s saw the release of May Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne and developers Remedy Entertainment are set to bring them to a new generation with complete remakes of the games.

Max Payne games have gone on to become cult classics, so much so that Rockstar took over the series and developed the third game for the PS3 and Xbox 360. It’s the first two games that are most talked about though and long-time fans have been shocked by the news of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 remakes.

Remedy Entertainment has been granted full control of the remakes and will be developing them alongside the hotly anticipated Alan Wake 2 sequel. Obviously, information on the remakes is quite scarce, but here’s what we know so far.

Do the Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes have a release date yet?

The Remake announcement only arrived on April 6, 2022, with little information about it, so at the moment, there is no clear indication as to when we can expect the Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes.

In the full press release regarding the announcement, Remedy confirmed that the “project is currently in the concept development stage.”

Remedy Entertainment is currently working on a follow-up to Alan Wake, so it’ll be interesting to see how much the development of each game impacts their subsequent releases.

Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes story and gameplay

The two Max Payne games were known for being stellar third-person shooters intertwined with action and Matrix-like moves and skills and it sounds like Rockstar wants to keep the games as faithful to the originals as possible.

Rockstar founder Sam Houser had this to say on the vision: “We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games.”

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala also added: “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

From the sounds of it, Remedy have full reign to remake their original IPs and perhaps add some up-to-date mechanics.

Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes platforms

Additional details in the press release did confirm that for the Max Payne 1 and 2 Remakes: “Remedy will develop the games as a single title for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S using its proprietary Northlight game engine.

PS4 and Xbox One users who are keen on the game will either have to upgrade or access it on the PC.

