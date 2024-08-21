Masters of Albion: Everything we know

Masters of Albion, announced at Gamescom 2024 is the upcoming God Game from Fable creator Peter Molyneux. Here’s everything we know about it.

When it comes to simulation and strategy games focused on world-building, no one understands it better than Peter Molyneux, the creator of Fable. He’s gained fame for developing games such as Black & White, Theme Park, and Dungeon Keeper, where players are tasked with constructing their own unique worlds and narratives.

Now he’s returned with a new God game that brings together the finest elements from all of his previous creations − Masters of Albion.

22cans The open world of Masters of Albion allows you to craft an adventure of your liking.

Revealed during Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, this game challenges players to construct during the day and battle at night, immersing them in a gripping tale of power and outcomes where they wield the powers of a God.

While most of the info about the game is still under wraps, here’s everything we know about it so far.

Does Masters of Albion have a release window?

Currently, there is no set release date or window for Masters of Albion. However, players now have the option to Wishlist the game on Steam.

The game is expected to be released soon according to its current listing.

Masters of Albion trailers

Masters of Albion’s first official trailer released at Gamescom 2024 highlighted the world the game is based in alongside a 2-minute gameplay reveal. It showed how the God game operates and combines in-simulation components like choosing what the town residents eat with its overall development.

Players may take over villages and create structures to guard their settlements from nighttime threats. Though it’s obvious you won’t make it too far with just a bread sword, they can even create new weapons from anything.

Masters of Albion platforms

The game is confirmed to be launched on PC, since Steam users may now add it to their Wishlist.

However, Molyneux has indicated a console release may also be announced relatively soon as he voiced a desire to transition from mobile game production back to console and PC, a place he considers “home”

What will it be about?

According to the game’s official narrative description, Albion’s tale is one of power and consequence, set in a world filled with missions and moral choices.

Players may make their way through intrigue and narrative, where they are granted god-like ancient powers. Throughout the game, they will fight an opponent unlike anything seen in hundreds of years.

Magic has returned to Albion’s hills, threatening to undermine society’s basic underpinnings. Players can solve riddles, eliminate the evil who hides in the night, and defeat a spell that threatens to vanquish everyone.

22cans Using the God Mode you’ll be able to control your townsfolks and their livelyhood.

During the day, players will have total control over what and how they create as they extend their domain in Albion’s open world. However, at night, they must defend their base from waves of ruthless creatures.

You’ll also be able to switch effortlessly between God mode and Possession mode, where you may easily control your hero in third person while fighting these creatures. Use your God Hand to assist your workers and impede your foes as you travel through the unlocked territories.

Who’s developing Masters of Albion?

Peter Molyneux’s studio 22Cans, the creators of mobile games like GODUS, The Trail, and GODUS Wars, will be developing Masters of Albion.

Molyneux also mentioned that the game will incorporate elements from Fable, Black & White, and Dungeon Keeper, creating a comprehensive God game experience for players. Since Fable’s acquisition by Microsoft, IGN questioned him about his approach to obtaining permission from Microsoft to use Fable’s gameplay mechanics.

Molyneux mentioned that he has been in meetings with lawyers for 6 months regarding the release of Masters of Albion. Since the game is set in a fictional UK town, he has the freedom to use his original assets as he wishes.

Check out more Gamescom 2024 announcements with highly anticipated games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Dune Awakening, and Sid Meier’s Civilization 7.