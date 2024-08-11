Massive Valve leak reveals unannounced MOBA Deadlock already has over 10k players

Charts from SteamDB confirm that Deadlock, a multiplayer title Valve has yet to announce, has peaked at over 10,000 concurrent players during playtesting periods.

This info comes from SteamDB itself, a database that keeps track of how many people are playing a certain title at any given time, amongst other Steam-related data.

Deadlock’s existence has been known for a while, dating back to leaks in May 2024, when full gameplay was posted online that Valve has yet to take down.

Additionally, former Smite pros discussed the game just weeks later, in June, claiming that they were targeted for a very limited playtest at the time.

According to SteamDB’s charts, that playtest is not so limited anymore. As of August 2, 2024, the number of active players in the test began to balloon, gaining traction until it broke the 12k mark on August 10.

Players in the comments on the tweet claim it’s a lot easier to get in now, with people being able to add friends purely based on whether they’ve got them added as friends on Steam. The playtest was much smaller before that point, peaking at around 1-2k in the game’s earliest recorded player counts.

This player count puts Deadlock ahead of other multiplayer games like Concord, with the open Beta for that title peaking at 2.3k concurrents on Steam.

Another tweet showed a message with a disclaimer that reads as follows: “Deadlock is still early in development, with a lot of temporary art and experimental gameplay. Do not share anything about the game with anyone.”

Clearly, players haven’t been abiding by these rules. Simply searching Deadlock on Twitter brings up several leaked screenshots from people just showing that they’ve gotten into the game and offering to bring others in.

And, while Valve has yet to announce Deadlock officially, the cat is essentially out of the bag if all these leaked images and data are indicative of what the game looks like.

Additionally, it’s been leaked that Valve may be working on Half-Life 3, making it clear that Valve has been working on new games for a while even if none have been officially revealed.