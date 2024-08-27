Massive CoD leaks reveal early plans for 2025 & 2026 games plus Warzone 3 tests

A huge round of Call of Duty leaks stemming from the latest CoD HQ update has unearthed codenames, weapon lists, and much more for what appear to be the next two games. Topping it off, we also have the first mention of a Warzone 3 as well as some future plans for DMZ.

With CoD now bundled together under one application, CoD HQ, anytime there’s a new update to the launcher, dataminers roll up their sleeves and get to work sifting through the endless lines of code buried within.

Article continues after ad

This time around, following an update at the tail end of August 2024, the most prolific CoD leakers have uncovered some of the first mentions of what look to be the next two CoD installments. After Black Ops 6 hits store shelves on October 25, 2024, insiders claim we’re in store for Modern Warfare 4 and Black Ops 7, though in which order remains a contentious talking point.

Article continues after ad

Multiple codenames were discovered in the latest CoD HQ update. ‘Sat’, short for Saturn, is the codename of one, Rex and Rap are codenames of two others. With accompanying strings of data revealing everything from weapon names to accompanying features for the first two, leakers are connecting some dots years ahead of release.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, as it’s incredibly early in the development pipeline, it’s worth taking everything here with a heaping serve of salt. Plans can and often do change throughout a game’s dev cycle behind closed doors, so there’s every change the intel here is misguided or even outdated already.

But should this early information hold true, leakers claim Saturn is set to be Black Ops 7, while Rex is Modern Warfare 4. Accompanying the 2026 title, allegedly helmed by Infinity Ward, is what’s being labelled internally as Warzone 3.

Article continues after ad

While Warzone 2 was ultimately scrapped and the series has gone back to its original title, just Warzone, it appears this codename is being used to signify the third big relaunch of the Battle Royale. This could indicate all new maps, modes, features, mechanics, and more, just like we saw when the original pivoted over to Warzone 2.

Article continues after ad

As clarified on X (formerly Twitter), one leaker confirmed Warzone 2 is still the internal name used for the current version of Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but there’s also been some lines of code referring to DMZ as part of the Rex project. It would certainly make sense for this to be Modern Warfare 4, as DMZ was an Infinity Ward project through and through.

While DMZ attracted a portion of the audience, it ultimately came nowhere close to matching the impact of Warzone’s take on the Battle Royale genre. Regardless, if these datamines prove accurate, it appears early tests are now underway for another iteration on the DMZ mode to arrive in the next two years.

Article continues after ad

Again, it’s extremely early at the time of writing, so the best-laid plans can always be shaken up. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest once Black Ops 6 is in the rearview mirror and fans shift their sights to the next release like clockwork.