How to avoid Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story spoilers

Unfortunately, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story spoilers are circulating online; here’s what fans can do to avoid them ahead of release.

Since Marvel’s Spider-Man launched in September 2018, web-heads have done their best to guess what the sequel will entail. There are several narrative threads to follow, after all, with one of the most interesting centered around the mystery enveloping Harry Obsorn.

Trailers and cursory details for Spider-Man 2 have also confirmed that Peter’s been subdued by the Symbiote. And while countless specifics remain under lock and key, story-related spoilers recently surfaced online.

Insomniac shared an abridged Trophy list earlier this week, purposefully leaving out Hidden Trophies full of narrative details. Yet, tracker site TrueTrophies features the complete list, which likely played a part in certain bits of information making the rounds.

Here’s what fans can do to avoid Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 spoilers

Insomniac Games acknowledged the leaks on social media, asking fans to “please keep the adventure fresh for everyone.” Those who want to enter Spider-Man 2 knowing as little as possible would do well to remain cautious for the next several weeks.

Steering clear of the full Trophy list seems a good place to start, of course. Same with blocking social media accounts known to unleash unsolicited spoilers for the sake of engagement.

It’s not a bad idea to mute specific words and phrases on Twitter, too. “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2,” and “Spider-Man 2 spoilers” mark just the tip of the iceberg. Any hashtags associated with the game – and Spidey in general – should be dumped in the mute list.

Even names like Peter, Harry, Miles, and Venom could appear in seemingly innocuous tweets filled with unwanted information. And given the way Twitter’s “For You” section works, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Spider-Man PS4 subreddit has also warned fans about Spider-Man 2 spoilers, with mods going to great lengths to stop the spread, as it were. So far, spoiler tags and the like seem to do the trick, but prospective players should still remain on guard until launch.

Fortunately, the wait is quickly coming to an end. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits PS5 on October 20.