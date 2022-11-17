Spider-Man 2 on PS5 may have more Harry Osborn despite voice actor not returning

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A deleted tweet from actor Scott Porter hints Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature more Harry Osborn, despite Porter not returning for the part.

Harry’s whereabouts remain a mystery throughout much of Marvel’s Spider-Man. MJ and Peter think their friend left for Europe to handle Oscorp-related matters; in reality, his father, Norman Osborn, is conducting experiments on him to combat a terminal illness.

The character still enjoys a presence in the game, thanks to audio logs left for Peter at various research stations around New York.

Actor Scott Porter, best known for Friday Night Lights, breathed life into Harry through these recordings. Given what likely lies ahead for the character, fans had high hopes that Porter would return for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have a new Harry Osborn actor

In a since-deleted Twitter post, Scott Porter told fans he will not feature in the Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel.

Redditor TachankaIsTheBest managed to screenshot the tweet, in which Porter claims that Insomniac “decided to go photo real and the difference between me and Harry’s ages was too much to overcome, I believe.”

This indicates a younger actor will fill Porter’s shoes. It also suggests that players can expect to see more of Harry Osborne on-screen.

This isn’t the first time that an actor in Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe has been replaced. Notoriously, the studio recast Peter Parker’s original face model, John Bubniak, ahead of the first game’s remastered release.

Such a decision came down to the team needing a closer face match for Peter’s voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal.

It seems that instead of going the same route with Harry Osborn, the Spider-Man 2 crew opted to bring in a new actor who can perform both facial capture and voice.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto the PS5 on an unspecified date in 2023.